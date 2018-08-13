Nebraska Soybean Board : 2018 Nebraska Soybean Board Election Results

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - NEWS RELEASE

August 10, 2018

JULY ELECTION RESULTS FOR BOARD MEMBERS

ON NEBRASKA SOYBEAN BOARD

The Nebraska Soybean Board held an election in July for board members in Districts 1, 3, and 6. Nebraska soybean farmers in those districts voted with the following results:

District 1 (Counties of Antelope, Boyd, Cedar, Holt, Knox, Madison, and Pierce) Candidates:

Anne Meis, Elgin, NE - Antelope County Ron Stech, Osmond, NE - Pierce County Bret Wallin, Madison, NE - Madison County

Re-elected

The re-elected board member, Anne Meis, will begin her second term on the board.

District 3 (Counties of Butler, Colfax, Dodge, Douglas, Sarpy, Saunders, and Washington) Candidates:

Richard Bartek, Ithaca, NE - Saunders County Re-elected Rebecca Kreikemeier, Bellwood, NE - Butler County

The re-elected board member, Richard Bartek, will begin his third term on the board.

District 6 (Counties of Fillmore, Gage, Jefferson, Saline, Seward, and Thayer) Candidates:

Nathan Dorn, Firth, NE - Gage County Larry Tonniges, Utica, NE - Seward County

Elected

The elected board member, Nathan Dorn, will begin his first term on the board.

"A special thank you to all the candidates who took time out of their busy schedule to run in this year's election. The two returning directors and one new director will continue to face the many challenges and seek opportunities that will benefit all soybean farmers in Nebraska," said Victor Bohuslavsky, Nebraska Soybean Board executive director.

The elected board members will serve a three-year term beginning October 1, 2018 and ending September 30, 2021.

The nine-member Nebraska Soybean Board collects and disburses the Nebraska share of funds generated by the one half of one percent times the net sales price per bushel of soybeans sold. Nebraska soybean checkoff funds are invested in research, education, domestic and foreign markets, including new uses for soybeans and soybean products.