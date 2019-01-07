Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Nebraska Soybean Board : March 1, 2019 Deadline for Soybean Farmers Interested in United Soybean Board Nominations

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/07/2019 | 02:04pm EST

NEWS RELEASE

For Immediate Release: January 7, 2019

Contact: Victor Bohuslavsky, Executive Director (402) 441-3240

March 1, 2019 Deadline for Soybean Farmers Interested in United Soybean Board Nominations

Lincoln, NE - The Nebraska Soybean Board (NSB) is seeking soybean farmers interested in filling two or Nebraska's four seats with the United Soybean Board (USB), for a three-year term.

USB is made up of 73 farmer-leaders who oversee the investments of the soybean checkoff on behalf of all U.S. soybean farmers. Checkoff funds are invested in the areas of animal utilization, human utilization, industrial utilization, industry relations, market access and supply. As stipulated in the Soybean Promotion, Research and

Consumer Information Act, USDA's Agricultural Marketing Service has oversight responsibilities for USB and the

soybean checkoff.

You are an eligible candidate if you are:

  • A Nebraska resident,

  • At least 21 years of age and

  • Involved in a farming operation that raises soybeans.

To be considered for the national leadership position, interested farmers need to submit a USDA Background Information Form to the NSB office before the March 1, 2019 deadline. To obtain this form, contact Victor Bohuslavsky at the Nebraska Soybean Board office at (402) 432-5720.

The NSB board members will submit to the U.S. Department of Agriculture a "first preferred choice nominee" and "second preferred choice alternate" for the open positions. The Secretary of Agriculture will make the final

appointments. The USDA has a policy that membership on origin, gender, religion, age, disability, political beliefs, sexual orientation and marital or family status. The chosen individual will begin serving a three-year term in December 2019. Each individual appointed is eligible to serve a total of three consecutive terms.

For more information about the United Soybean Board, visit www.unitedsoybean.org.

#

Nebraska Soybean Board

3815 Touzalin Ave., Suite 101, Lincoln, NE 68507

(402) 441-3240

Disclaimer

Nebraska Soybean Board published this content on 07 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 January 2019 19:03:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:28pU.S. top court rejects Amgen over cholesterol medication patent fight
RE
02:27pBOND REPORT : Treasury Yields Bounce Higher Amid Fresh Round Of U.S.-China Trade Talks
DJ
02:24pMarkets Could Be Flying Blind Due to Shutdown
DJ
02:16pActivist Starboard seeks Dollar Tree board changes, disposal
RE
02:13pU.S. top court declines to take up Fiat Chrysler hacking case
RE
02:05pParagon Insurance Holdings, LLC Acquires Argo Landscapers Program
SE
02:04pNEBRASKA SOYBEAN BOARD : Seeks Leaders to Represent Nebraska Soybean Farmers
PU
02:04pNEBRASKA SOYBEAN BOARD : March 1, 2019 Deadline for Soybean Farmers Interested in United Soybean Board Nominations
PU
02:00pWall Street extends rally to second day on trade optimism
RE
01:56pNew York Fed's Williams Advocates Modifying Fed's Inflation Target
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Tesla CEO Musk breaks ground at Shanghai Gigafactory to launch China push
2SOLAREDGE TECHNOLOGIES INC : SOLAREDGE TECHNOLOGIES : to Enter E-Mobility Market with Acquisition of S.M.R.E. ..
3Oil rises more than 2 percent; lifted by OPEC cuts, steadying stock market
4APPLE : APPLE : Investors everywhere are better off chasing ‘anti-bubbles”
5GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE: Tesla, General Electric, UBS, Apple...

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.