Nebraska Soybean Board : March 1, 2019 Deadline for Soybean Farmers Interested in United Soybean Board Nominations

For Immediate Release: January 7, 2019

Contact: Victor Bohuslavsky, Executive Director (402) 441-3240

March 1, 2019 Deadline for Soybean Farmers Interested in United Soybean Board Nominations

Lincoln, NE - The Nebraska Soybean Board (NSB) is seeking soybean farmers interested in filling two or Nebraska's four seats with the United Soybean Board (USB), for a three-year term.

USB is made up of 73 farmer-leaders who oversee the investments of the soybean checkoff on behalf of all U.S. soybean farmers. Checkoff funds are invested in the areas of animal utilization, human utilization, industrial utilization, industry relations, market access and supply. As stipulated in the Soybean Promotion, Research and

Consumer Information Act, USDA's Agricultural Marketing Service has oversight responsibilities for USB and the

soybean checkoff.

You are an eligible candidate if you are:

• A Nebraska resident,

• At least 21 years of age and

• Involved in a farming operation that raises soybeans.

To be considered for the national leadership position, interested farmers need to submit a USDA Background Information Form to the NSB office before the March 1, 2019 deadline. To obtain this form, contact Victor Bohuslavsky at the Nebraska Soybean Board office at (402) 432-5720.

The NSB board members will submit to the U.S. Department of Agriculture a "first preferred choice nominee" and "second preferred choice alternate" for the open positions. The Secretary of Agriculture will make the final

appointments. The USDA has a policy that membership on origin, gender, religion, age, disability, political beliefs, sexual orientation and marital or family status. The chosen individual will begin serving a three-year term in December 2019. Each individual appointed is eligible to serve a total of three consecutive terms.

For more information about the United Soybean Board, visit www.unitedsoybean.org.

