Nebraska Soybean Board : NSB accepting applications for Market Development Coordinator – EXTENDED (March 23rd Deadline)

Job Description:

The NSB Market Development Coordinator is responsible for conducting a variety of tasks on behalf of the soybean board. The main responsibility of the Market Development Coordinator is to work with international and domestic contractors and industry contacts to open new markets for Nebraska soybeans. In order to this, the position works as a program manager to monitor projects that have been funded by the Nebraska Soybean Board international and domestic committees. This includes meticulous examination of invoices and quarterly reports, providing resources and assistance to programs that NSB has chosen to fund. Regularly attending industry meetings to present about Nebraska Soybean, and organization updates and project reports at NSB board meetings.

Essential Functions

• Development and execution of programs that promote international trade.

• Lead teams of Nebraska farmers to international locations and facilitate trade meetings on Nebraska farms.

• Coordinate the activities of the international and domestic marketing committees and work closely with its members to ensure programs are aligned with the organization's strategic plan.

• Serve as NSB staff lead for national organizations including U.S. Soybean Export Council, U.S. Meat Export Federation, USA Poultry and Egg Export Council, National Biodiesel Board and others.

• Represent NSB at state and national conferences and trade shows focused on soybean and agricultural exports.

• Manage market development projects to ensure compliance and proper execution.

• Identify and recruit farmer leaders to participate in domestic and international programs.

• Work with staff to communicate market development activities to Nebraska soybean farmers and media outlets.

• This position requires a significant amount of travel both domestically and international.

• Other duties as assigned.

Minimum Qualifications:

• Excellent verbal, written, and interpersonal communication skills.

• Ability to establish and maintain effective working relationships with a variety of people.

• Ability to work in a team environment.

• Computer skills critical thinking, prioritization, organization, analytical and planning skills.

Preferred Qualifications:

• Bachelor's degree in business, marketing, agriculture, communications or another field related to the position's duties or at least (4) years work experience marketing an agriculture product or service domestically or internationally.

• Working knowledge of the soybean industry.

• Work experience marketing soybean products domestically and internationally.

• Experience working with contractors, and other state and national organizations in promoting soybeans or other agricultural commodity to potential domestic and international buyers.

• Work experience developing and managing budgets and contracts.

• Work experience making presentations to groups including boards.

• Work experience establishing and maintaining working relationships with a variety of people including co-workers, producers, agribusinesses, boards, and contractors.

• Experience utilizing Microsoft Office.

Benefits

The Nebraska Soybean Board offers a variety of employee benefits including the following:

• Employee stipend

• Short & Long-term disability insurance

• Life insurance

• A match of up to four (4) percent on company 401(k) plan.

• Up to 12 paid holidays each year

• Three weeks of paid vacation for the first five (5) years

If you are interested in the position, please submit your resume, cover letter and salary requirements to Scott Ritzman at scott@nebraskasoybeans.org by March 23, 2020.