For Immediate Release: January 7, 2019

Contact: Victor Bohuslavsky, Executive Director (402) 441-3240

Nebraska Soybean Board Seeks

Leaders to Represent Nebraska Soybean Farmers

This year, the Nebraska Soybean Board (NSB) will be seeking three soybean farmers to serve as a board member to represent fellow soybean farmers and the industry.

How does the election work?

The election is conducted by mail-in ballot in July. Soybean farmers who reside in counties that are up for election in 2019 will receive ballots and candidate information regarding NSB's election process via direct mail.

What are the 2019 Election districts and counties?

District 2: Counties of Burt, Cuming, Dakota, Dixon, Stanton, Thurston and Wayne District 4: Counties of Boone, Hamilton, Merrick, Nance, Platte, Polk and York

District 8: Counties of Artur, Banner, Blaine, Box Butte, Brown, Chase, Cherry, Cheyenne, Custer, Dawes, Dawson, Deuel, Dundy, Frontier, Furnas, Garden, Garfield, Gosper, Grant, Greeley, Harlan, Hayes, Hitchcock, Hooker, Howard, Keith, Keya Paha, Kimball, Lincoln, Logan, Loup, McPherson, Morrill, Perkins, Phelps, Red Willow, Rock, Scottsbluff, Sheridan, Sherman, Sioux, Thomas, Valley and Wheeler

Who can be a candidate for the NSB seat on the board?

You are an eligible candidate if you are a:

• Nebraska resident

• District 2, 4 or 8 resident and a

• Soybean farmer for the past five consecutive years, aged 21 or older, and own or share ownership and risk of loss for such soybeans, by reason of being a partner in a partnership, or is a shareholder in a corporation, or is a member of a limited liability company.

To participate as an eligible candidate, a petition containing 50 valid soybean farmers' signatures who reside in the election district must be submitted to the NSB office on or before April 15, 2019. Interested candidates may obtain an NSB Candidacy Petition by contacting NSB Executive Director, Victor Bohuslavsky, at (402) 432-5720.

Nebraska residents cast the deciding vote

Our shared soybean farmer community determines electoral winners. These voters must be:

• Nebraska residents,

• District 2, 4 or 8 residents and a

• Soybean farmer who owns or shares the ownership and risk of loss for such soybeans, by reason of being a partner in a partnership, or is a shareholder in a corporation, or is a member of a limited liability company, during the current or immediately preceding calendar year.

Roles and Responsibilities of NSB representatives:

• Attend every NSB meeting - 8-day fiscal year commitment

• Attend/participate in other educational events sponsored by the Nebraska soybean checkoff in your district

• Receive no salary but are reimbursed for expenses incurred while carrying out board business

• Serve a three-year term that would begin October 1, 2019

As an elected representative for NSB, you will help guide the Nebraska soybean industry in the areas of research, education, domestic and foreign markets, including new uses for soybeans and soybean products.

If you have any questions regarding the election process, please contact NSB Executive Director, Victor Bohuslavsky, at (402) 432-5720. For more information about the Nebraska soybean checkoff, visit www.nebraskasoybeans.org.

Nebraska Soybean Board

3815 Touzalin Ave., Suite 101, Lincoln, NE 68507

(402) 441-3240