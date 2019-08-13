Log in
Nebraska Soybean Board : Three board members elected to Nebraska Soybean Board after July vote

08/13/2019 | 01:27pm EDT

CONTACT:

Nebraska Soybean Board 3815 Touzalin Ave. Ste. 101 Lincoln, NE 68507 Phone: (402) 441-3240www.nebraskasoybeans.org

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Three Board Members Elected to Nebraska Soybean Board After July Vote

LINCOLN, Neb. (August 13, 2019) - The Nebraska Soybean Board held an election in July for board members in District 4. Nebraska soybean farmers in those districts voted with the following results:

District 2 (Counties of Burt, Cuming, Dakota, Dixon, Stanton, Thurston, Wayne)

Candidates:

Jason Penke, Craig, NE - Burt County

Elected

District 4 (Counties of Boone, Hamilton, Merrick, Nance, Platte, Polk, York)

Candidates:

Eugene Goering, Columbus, NE - Platte County

Re-elected

Mark Stock, St. Edward, NE - Platte County

District 8 (Counties of Arthur, Banner, Blaine, Box Butte, Brown, Chase, Cherry, Cheyenne, Custer, Dawson, Dawes, Deuel, Dundy, Frontier, Furnas, Garden, Garfield, Gosper, Grant, Greeley, Harlan, Hayes, Hitchcock, Hooker, Howard, Keith, Keya Paha, Kimball, Lincoln, Logan, Loup, McPherson, Morrill, Perkins, Phelps, Red Willow, Rock, Scotts Bluff, Sheridan, Sherman, Sioux, Thomas, Valley, Wheeler)

Candidates:

Clay Govier, Broken Bow, NE - Custer County

Elected

Elected board members Jason Penke and Clay Govier will begin their first term on the board while reelected board member Eugene Goering will begin his third.

"I am glad to see 12% of the soybean farmers in District 4 exercised their right to vote for their next representing board member," said Victor Bohuslavsky, executive director of the Nebraska Soybean Board. "A good voter turnout translates to positive support for your soybean checkoff. It is also exciting to have soybean farmers interested in serving on the Nebraska Soybean Board."

The elected board members will serve a three-year term beginning Oct. 1, 2019 and ending Sept. 30, 2022.

About the Nebraska Soybean Board: The nine-member Nebraska Soybean Board collects and disburses the Nebraska share of funds generated by the one-half of one percent times the net sales price per bushel of soybeans sold. Nebraska soybean checkoff funds are invested in research, education, domestic and foreign markets, including new uses for soybeans and soybean products.

###

Disclaimer

Nebraska Soybean Board published this content on 13 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 August 2019 17:26:06 UTC
