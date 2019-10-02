Log in
Nebraska Soybean Board : names Ritzman as associate executive director

0
10/02/2019 | 07:14pm EDT

The Nebraska Soybean Board (NSB) is pleased to announce the hiring of Scott Ritzman as associate executive director.

In his position, Ritzman will work on behalf of the state's soybean farmers to contribute to the mission of the NSB, which is to effectively invest and leverage soybean checkoff resources to maximize profit opportunities for Nebraska soybean farmers. Ritzman will work on the achievement of NSB's mission and strategic objectives, program development and administration, employee oversight and leadership, communications and relationship-building, and fiscal and contract management.

'As a member of Nebraska Soybean Board, I am excited to welcome Scott Ritzman to staff as associate executive director,' said Eugene Goering, farmer and vice chair from Columbus, Nebraska. 'We conducted a search and interviews this summer with good candidates and the board selected Scott at our September meeting. Scott brings great talent and experience to serve our soybean farmers in Nebraska.'

A native of Omaha, Nebraska, Ritzman graduated from Midland University with a degree in accounting. Prior to joining the NSB, Scott spent seven years in the international grain export industry working for Mishek Inc. & Associates launching projects for clients, enhancing existing programs, and solving client problems in foreign markets. More specifically, Ritzman has experience in the global soy supply and demand chain.

'I look forward to serving the Nebraska Soybean Board and advancing the checkoff into the future and always evolving soybean industry,' said Ritzman. 'I'm excited to work on increasing the awareness and marketing of Nebraska soybeans and the entire U.S soybean industry with the collaboration of valuable partnerships. It's vital that we work to move the products that our farmers work so hard to grow and to assist them on the research, marketing and promotion of soybeans distributed both domestically and internationally.'

Ritzman joined the NSB as a new employee as of October 1, 2019.

About the Nebraska Soybean Board: The nine-member Nebraska Soybean Board collects and disburses the Nebraska share of funds generated by the one-half of one percent times the net sales price per bushel of soybeans sold. Nebraska soybean checkoff funds are invested in research, education, domestic and foreign markets, including new uses for soybeans and soybean products.

Nebraska Soybean Board published this content on 02 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.
