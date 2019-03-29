Nebraska Strong: How you can help or get help following the historic flood

The impact of the recent blizzard in western Nebraska and widespread, devastating flooding in much of the rest of the state is still being felt.

NDP Chair Jane Kleeb, DNC Chair Tom Perez and DNC Vice Chair Rep. Grace Meng recently issued a joint statementin solidarity with the thousands of Nebraskans being impacted by the widespread, devastating flooding.

Following is a compilation of the best local, Tribal, state and national organizations where you can get help, donate money or items, or volunteer your time to assist with recovery efforts.

Farm Aid Family Farm Disaster Fund

Family Farm Disaster Fund.Willie Nelson's org has always stepped up to support farmers in times of crisis, and Farm Aid is offering emergency grants to farm and ranch families, and helping them understand farm recovery options, and deal with local and state agencies.Donate to the Farm Aid Family Farm Disaster Fund here.

Farm Rescue

One of the most immediate resources that ranchers need after the floods destroyed so many resources is hay to feed their livestock - and generous donations from across the country are already being delivered by truck and even helicoptered into Nebraska. Farm Rescue helps coordinate hay hauling and feeding of livestock. Affected ranchers can apply here. Donate to Farm Rescue here.

Salvation Army

A donation center at the old Canfield's store in Omaha, near 84th Street and West Center Road, was renamed a Disaster Resource Center and isl now serving primarily as a distribution center for flood-relief items. The center is open Monday through Saturday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.; and People may donate money online with a special tab atsalarmyomaha.org.

American Red Cross

The Red Cross, which has been operating shelters in Nebraska and southwest Iowa since the flooding, will accept monetary donations atredcross.org/donate.People should select 'I want to Support Disaster Relief,' or text REDCROSS to 90999. Donations also can be mailed to American Red Cross, 2912 S. 80th Ave., Omaha, NE 68124.

United Way

United Way of the Midlands has established the Nebraska & Iowa Flood Relief Fund to help people who lost homes or suffered other setbacks during the recent flooding. One hundred percent of every donation will be given to nonprofit programs that provide shelter, food and other services in the Omaha area. Donors also can direct gifts to another flood-impacted community. Go tounitedwaymidlands.org/floodreliefor text FLOODRELIEF to 41444. United Way also is helping flood victims in Nebraska and southwest Iowa through its 211 Helpline.

Nebraska Total Care

Nebraska Total Careis available to provide assistance to its members across the state of Nebraska affected by flooding. Nebraska Total Care is helping to ensure that members who may lose, or have been evacuated from their homes maintain access to essential health care services, prescription medications, critical benefit information, and related services to help them cope with grief, loss, stress, or trauma. In addition, they will be at the Fremont (Neb.) Mall on Sunday with a Vision Van- offering free vision screenings and glasses. They are hoping to help those who may have lost glasses in the flood especially, but anyone is welcome.

Ponca Tribe of Nebraska

Our neighbors the Ponca Tribe of Nebraska suffered severe damage and losses from the flooding. They are in need of local donations of water, and are also accepting monetary donations via PayPal or credit card via the 'Donate' button link at the top of this page.

Oglala Sioux Tribe

On the Pine Ridge Reservation in South Dakota, many Oglala Sioux Tribemembers have been stranded for weeks on a reservation with impassable roads, where supplies are being delivered to some folks via horseback and canoe. Pine Ridge Reservation Emergency Relief is accepting monetary donations and has a volunteer sign-up form for recovery efforts.

Santee Sioux Tribe of Nebraska

Hundreds of Santee Siouxmembers were evacuated during the flooding along the Niobrara River, which compromised the tribe's water supply and damaged its water system. The Santee Sioux Nation Utilities Commission has set up an emergency fund via GoFundMe for 'utilities, sewage waste system repairs, water line repairs.' Donations can be made here.

The Nebraska Democratic Partywill collect items at our Lincoln and Omaha office for residents we know need some help. Water, canned food and basic pantry items as well as coats, clothes for kids and adults, shoes all sizes, cleaning supplies, disinfectants and blankets. We will also collect items at our State Central Committee meeting at the end of the month.

Lincoln Office: 201 N 8th St #210 | Lincoln, NE 68508

Omaha Office: 2505 North 24th Street, Suite 216 Omaha, NE 68110

The Omaha World-Heraldalso has compileda list of ways you can help.

ADDITIONAL RESOURCES FOR RECOVERY:

Nebraska Dept. of Agriculture - Blizzard/Flooding Resources: Includes drop-off sites for hay, fencing materials, and other donations, links to state flood recovery resources

Univ. of Nebraska-Lincoln - Flood Resources: Information on flood recovery, well water testing, and flooding's affects on stored grain

National Farmers Union - Farm Crisis Center: links to USDA disaster assistance programs, other national resources

Nebraska Emergency Management Agency: more general information on shelters, flood recovery and safe home clean-ups

Individual Disaster Assistance - DisasterAssistance.gov: Residents of Butler, Cass, Colfax, Dodge, Douglas, Nemaha, Sarpy, Saunders, and Washington counties who have lost their homes may apply for Individual Disaster Assistance.

Small Business Federal Disaster Loans - US SBA: Nebraska businesses may apply for low-interest federal disaster loans (deadline: May 20th) to repair damage to their businesses.

Access Nebraska: Disaster relief information. Applications are open until April 4.