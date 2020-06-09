Nectar Awarded for Excellence in Managing Communications Networks, Customer Experience and Channel Success

Company’s fifth award win for its Nectar 10 solution

Nectar Services Corp., the leader in the development and deployment of proactive unified communications monitoring and performance management software for the voice, video and collaboration market, today announced that Nectar 10 has been recognized for the fifth time in the past year, with its most recent win being the 2019 Unified Communications TMC Labs Innovation Award. Additionally, Nectar executives Ken Archer and Cathy Rowell have been recognized by CRN’s Channel Chiefs and Women of The Channel programs for their contributions to channel advocacy, growth, thought leadership and dedication to the IT channel.

Nectar 10 continues to be recognized and awarded throughout the industry as a most powerful and easy-to-use performance management, monitoring, diagnostics and reporting platform in its market. More specifically, the TMC award honors products that demonstrate raw innovation, unique features and significant contributions toward improving unified communications technology.

While traditional solutions for monitoring communications platforms feature broad and generic toolsets that leave support for critical voice and video applications as an afterthought, Nectar 10 is purpose-built for the unique characteristics of voice, video and real-time collaboration applications. It enables enterprise businesses and managed service providers to fully utilize the power of the cloud to streamline the management of modern communications applications and services, while ensuring optimum user and customer experiences.

“Businesses are powered by collaboration. Right now, we are experiencing an upswing in the demand for powerful collaboration tools and new platforms, vendors and technology are fueling new scenarios for end users. However, this presents new challenges for IT support and operations teams to manage, so Nectar streamlined this process to make it easier to handle,” said Tamye Oshman, vice president of marketing at Nectar. “We are excited to see Nectar 10 continue to gain industry recognition, as well as the hard work of our leaders be honored. We look forward to continuing to contribute to the development of the unified communications industry.”

Each year, CRN recognizes a select group of men and women for their contributions to channel advocacy, growth, thought leadership and dedication to the IT channel. Nectar CRO Ken Archer was selected as a 2020 Channel Chief for his exceptional accomplishments in driving the channel agenda and evangelizing the importance of channel partnerships. Ken’s personal achievements include establishing trust among channel partners with well defined “Rules of Engagement.” New channel partners that do not have the inhouse capability to meet a customer requirement can now use the support and expertise of incumbent partners in a secure and managed environment.

In addition, Nectar Senior Vice President of Channel and Sales Effectiveness Cathy Rowell was honored in the 2020 Women of the Channel list for her strategic vision and unique achievements to the IT channel. In the past year, Cathy has diversified Nectar’s market reach to a broader set of channel partners including MSPs, solution partners and resellers. She helped launch both role-based training and a new partner portal to provide easy access and support to Nectar’s new and existing channel partners. Furthermore, Cathy believes in listening to partner input and built Nectar’s partner advisory council to solicit feedback on how they are working together – ultimately driving revenue and success.

“The IT channel is undergoing constant evolution to meet customer demands and changing business environments,” said Bob Skelley, CEO of The Channel Company. “CRN’s Channel Chiefs work tirelessly, leading the industry forward through superior partner programs and strategies with a focus on helping solution providers transform and grow. Our team here at The Channel Company congratulates these outstanding individuals for their dedication to the channel.”

About Nectar Services Corp. Nectar, a global market leader in providing the most comprehensive monitoring and diagnostics software solution for Unified Communication services, enables IT and operation organizations to proactively ensure the end-user experience. Nectar improves visibility and service delivery across integrated voice, video and data application solutions by providing unique and critical performance information. Nectar provides monitoring and diagnostics for millions of enterprise endpoints to over 2,100 enterprises in over 86 countries—including some of the largest global banking, search engine, service provider, healthcare and manufacturing organizations in the world.

