Nectar Gains More Recognition for its Commitment to Partner Success

Company is included in the CRN 2018 Cloud Partner Program Guide

Nectar Services Corp., the leader in the development and deployment of proactive network monitoring and performance management software for the Unified Communications (UC) industry, today announced it is recognized in the CRN 2018 Cloud Program Partner Guide.

Nectar’s inclusion in the CRN 2018 Cloud Program Partner Guide builds upon continued recognition of its partner program as one of the best and most innovative in the industry. Earlier this year, Nectar received a ChannelVision Visionary Spotlight Award and inclusion in the CRN Network Connectivity Partner Program Guide for the second year in a row. Nectar’s partner program support includes: comprehensive on-demand training, advanced partner portal, software/service technical support, brandable marketing materials and lead generation programs.

The CRN 2018 Cloud Partner Program Guide serves as a valuable resource for solution providers navigating the growing cloud marketplace, assisting them in finding technology suppliers with ground-breaking cloud offerings and partner programs. To meet the requirements for inclusion in the Cloud Partner Program Guide, tech vendors must have unique partner program benefits that deliver cloud infrastructure or applications.

“With so many options available in the cloud marketplace today, solution providers often have a difficult time deciding which vendors offer the best program to complement their business strategy,” said Bob Skelley, CEO of the Channel Company. “The CRN Cloud Partner Program Guide helps to simplify the process by researching and identifying the cloud partner programs with the most comprehensive combination of resources, support, training and financial incentives. Our 2018 guide includes a strong combination of innovative companies who support their partners needs and help them to succeed.”

“Nectar’s partner program is just one example of our passionate drive for continued innovation across all of our platforms,” said Ken Archer, chief revenue officer at Nectar. “We continue to strive for creative ways we can help our partners and customers navigate the complex UC environment, increase revenues by lowering total cost of ownership and improve end-user experiences.”

About Nectar Services Corp. Nectar, a global market leader in providing the most comprehensive monitoring and diagnostics software solution for Unified Communication services, enables IT and operation organizations to proactively ensure the end-user experience. Our flagship offering, the Unified Communications Management Platform (UCMP), improves visibility and service delivery across integrated voice, video and data application solutions by providing unique and critical performance information. Nectar provides monitoring and diagnostics for millions of enterprise endpoints to over 2,100 enterprises in over 86 countries—including some of the largest global banking, search engine, service provider, healthcare and manufacturing organizations in the world.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180917005454/en/