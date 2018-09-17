Nectar Gains More Recognition for its Commitment to Partner Success

Nectar
Services Corp., the leader in the development and deployment of
proactive network monitoring and performance management software for the Unified
Communications (UC) industry, today announced it is recognized in
the CRN
2018 Cloud Program Partner Guide.
Nectar’s inclusion in the CRN 2018 Cloud Program Partner Guide builds
upon continued recognition of its partner program as one of the best and
most innovative in the industry. Earlier this year, Nectar received a
ChannelVision Visionary Spotlight Award and inclusion in the CRN Network
Connectivity Partner Program Guide for the second year in a row.
Nectar’s partner program support includes: comprehensive on-demand
training, advanced partner portal, software/service technical support,
brandable marketing materials and lead generation programs.
The CRN 2018 Cloud Partner Program Guide serves as a valuable resource
for solution providers navigating the growing cloud marketplace,
assisting them in finding technology suppliers with ground-breaking
cloud offerings and partner programs. To meet the requirements for
inclusion in the Cloud Partner Program Guide, tech vendors must have
unique partner program benefits that deliver cloud infrastructure or
applications.
“With so many options available in the cloud marketplace today, solution
providers often have a difficult time deciding which vendors offer the
best program to complement their business strategy,” said Bob Skelley,
CEO of the Channel Company. “The CRN Cloud Partner Program Guide helps
to simplify the process by researching and identifying the cloud partner
programs with the most comprehensive combination of resources, support,
training and financial incentives. Our 2018 guide includes a strong
combination of innovative companies who support their partners needs and
help them to succeed.”
“Nectar’s partner program is just one example of our passionate drive
for continued innovation across all of our platforms,” said Ken Archer,
chief revenue officer at Nectar. “We continue to strive for creative
ways we can help our partners and customers navigate the complex UC
environment, increase revenues by lowering total cost of ownership and
improve end-user experiences.”
About Nectar Services Corp. Nectar, a global market leader in
providing the most comprehensive monitoring and diagnostics software
solution for Unified Communication services, enables IT and operation
organizations to proactively ensure the end-user experience. Our
flagship offering, the Unified Communications Management Platform
(UCMP), improves visibility and service delivery across integrated
voice, video and data application solutions by providing unique and
critical performance information. Nectar provides monitoring and
diagnostics for millions of enterprise endpoints to over 2,100
enterprises in over 86 countries—including some of the largest global
banking, search engine, service provider, healthcare and manufacturing
organizations in the world.
