Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Nectar Gains More Recognition for its Commitment to Partner Success

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/17/2018 | 04:36pm CEST

Company is included in the CRN 2018 Cloud Partner Program Guide

Nectar Services Corp., the leader in the development and deployment of proactive network monitoring and performance management software for the Unified Communications (UC) industry, today announced it is recognized in the CRN 2018 Cloud Program Partner Guide.

Nectar’s inclusion in the CRN 2018 Cloud Program Partner Guide builds upon continued recognition of its partner program as one of the best and most innovative in the industry. Earlier this year, Nectar received a ChannelVision Visionary Spotlight Award and inclusion in the CRN Network Connectivity Partner Program Guide for the second year in a row. Nectar’s partner program support includes: comprehensive on-demand training, advanced partner portal, software/service technical support, brandable marketing materials and lead generation programs.

The CRN 2018 Cloud Partner Program Guide serves as a valuable resource for solution providers navigating the growing cloud marketplace, assisting them in finding technology suppliers with ground-breaking cloud offerings and partner programs. To meet the requirements for inclusion in the Cloud Partner Program Guide, tech vendors must have unique partner program benefits that deliver cloud infrastructure or applications.

“With so many options available in the cloud marketplace today, solution providers often have a difficult time deciding which vendors offer the best program to complement their business strategy,” said Bob Skelley, CEO of the Channel Company. “The CRN Cloud Partner Program Guide helps to simplify the process by researching and identifying the cloud partner programs with the most comprehensive combination of resources, support, training and financial incentives. Our 2018 guide includes a strong combination of innovative companies who support their partners needs and help them to succeed.”

“Nectar’s partner program is just one example of our passionate drive for continued innovation across all of our platforms,” said Ken Archer, chief revenue officer at Nectar. “We continue to strive for creative ways we can help our partners and customers navigate the complex UC environment, increase revenues by lowering total cost of ownership and improve end-user experiences.”

About Nectar Services Corp. Nectar, a global market leader in providing the most comprehensive monitoring and diagnostics software solution for Unified Communication services, enables IT and operation organizations to proactively ensure the end-user experience. Our flagship offering, the Unified Communications Management Platform (UCMP), improves visibility and service delivery across integrated voice, video and data application solutions by providing unique and critical performance information. Nectar provides monitoring and diagnostics for millions of enterprise endpoints to over 2,100 enterprises in over 86 countries—including some of the largest global banking, search engine, service provider, healthcare and manufacturing organizations in the world.


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
10:55aKLÖCKNER & CO SE : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
10:55aKLÖCKNER & CO SE : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
10:55aAUTOMOTIVE PROPERTIES REAL EST INVT TR : REIT Announces September 2018 Distribution
AQ
10:55aDay & Zimmermann Receives Corporation of the Year Award from Women's Business Enterprise Council of PA-DE-sNJ (WBEC)
GL
10:54aDEUTSCHE WOHNEN : Germany plans tax incentives to encourage housing construction
RE
10:54aJUNIPER : gives Service Providers a powerful edge with new Contrail solution; Carriers gain industry's most feature-rich edge computing solution in smallest footprint
AQ
10:54aAbacusNext Offers Free Private Cloud Services to Florence Flood Victims
GL
10:53aUNILEVER NL : Top 10 Unilever shareholder may vote against plan to go Dutch
RE
10:53aMOSEL VITELIC : MVI will hold the Investor Conference on September 18, 2018
PU
10:53aNEWBURY RACECOURSE : Burke hoping his stellar form can continue with True Mason in Saturday’s Dubai Duty Free Mill Reef Stakes at Newbury
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1TESLA : TESLA : Musk says Tesla now in 'delivery logistics hell'
2HENNES & MAURITZ : H&M shares jump as logistics revamp helps speed sales
3UNILEVER : Unilever's Dutch Move Opposed by Aviva Investors -FT
4PETRA DIAMONDS LIMITED : PETRA DIAMONDS' : core profit climbs, CEO to step down
5ARGEN-X : ARGEN X : argenx reports positive topline results from Phase 2 proof-of-concept trial of efgartigimo..

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.