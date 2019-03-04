Nectar Joins Amazon Web Services Partner Network

Nectar
Services Corp., the leader in the development and deployment of
proactive unified communications network monitoring and performance
management software for the voice, video and collaboration market, today
announced that it has joined the Amazon
Web Services (AWS) Partner Network as a qualified Technology Partner.
The AWS Partner Network (APN) is a global partner program, focused on
providing business, technical, marketing and go-to-market support to
build successful AWS-based businesses and/or solutions.
“By joining the APN, Nectar is accelerating the availability of our
powerful, cloud-based solution that enables enterprises and service
providers to simplify the management of communications services while
ensuring high quality-of-experience,” said Ken Archer, Chief Revenue
Officer at Nectar. “More businesses and channel partners will now to be
able to leverage the Nectar platform to better manage voice, video and
collaboration services and networks.”
While traditional communications network monitoring solutions can
feature generic workload tools, Nectar provides purpose-built support
for the unique needs of voice, video and collaboration applications. As
a result, enterprises and managed service providers can gain peace of
mind as they transition their networks to the cloud, knowing they can
easily streamline performance management, monitoring, diagnostics and
reporting.
Nectar’s solution compares network health and performance statistics
from endpoint to endpoint to provide actionable intelligence that leads
to streamlined, more efficient network management. The flexible solution
is based on open, vendor-agnostic standards to support multi-vendor UC
environments today and in the future.
Nectar will be exhibiting its solution in booth # 927 at Enterprise
Connect, March 18-20, 2019, in Orlando, Fla.
About Nectar Services Corp. Nectar, a global market leader in
providing the most comprehensive monitoring and diagnostics software
solution for Unified Communication services, enables IT and operation
organizations to proactively ensure the end-user experience. Nectar
improves visibility and service delivery across integrated voice, video
and data application solutions by providing unique and critical
performance information. Nectar provides monitoring and diagnostics for
millions of enterprise endpoints to over 2,100 enterprises in over 86
countries—including some of the largest global banking, search engine,
service provider, healthcare and manufacturing organizations in the
world.
