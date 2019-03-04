Log in
Nectar Joins Amazon Web Services Partner Network

03/04/2019 | 10:01am EST

Agreement to bring advanced UC monitoring capabilities to AWS Marketplace

Nectar Services Corp., the leader in the development and deployment of proactive unified communications network monitoring and performance management software for the voice, video and collaboration market, today announced that it has joined the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Partner Network as a qualified Technology Partner. The AWS Partner Network (APN) is a global partner program, focused on providing business, technical, marketing and go-to-market support to build successful AWS-based businesses and/or solutions.

“By joining the APN, Nectar is accelerating the availability of our powerful, cloud-based solution that enables enterprises and service providers to simplify the management of communications services while ensuring high quality-of-experience,” said Ken Archer, Chief Revenue Officer at Nectar. “More businesses and channel partners will now to be able to leverage the Nectar platform to better manage voice, video and collaboration services and networks.”

While traditional communications network monitoring solutions can feature generic workload tools, Nectar provides purpose-built support for the unique needs of voice, video and collaboration applications. As a result, enterprises and managed service providers can gain peace of mind as they transition their networks to the cloud, knowing they can easily streamline performance management, monitoring, diagnostics and reporting.

Nectar’s solution compares network health and performance statistics from endpoint to endpoint to provide actionable intelligence that leads to streamlined, more efficient network management. The flexible solution is based on open, vendor-agnostic standards to support multi-vendor UC environments today and in the future.

Nectar will be exhibiting its solution in booth # 927 at Enterprise Connect, March 18-20, 2019, in Orlando, Fla.

About Nectar Services Corp. Nectar, a global market leader in providing the most comprehensive monitoring and diagnostics software solution for Unified Communication services, enables IT and operation organizations to proactively ensure the end-user experience. Nectar improves visibility and service delivery across integrated voice, video and data application solutions by providing unique and critical performance information. Nectar provides monitoring and diagnostics for millions of enterprise endpoints to over 2,100 enterprises in over 86 countries—including some of the largest global banking, search engine, service provider, healthcare and manufacturing organizations in the world.


© Business Wire 2019
