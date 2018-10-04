Need A Reason To Attend The World’s Largest Food Fight? How About a Baker’s Dozen!

ORANGE BEACH, ALABAMA, Oct. 04, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The World Food Championships (WFC), which will be held Nov 7 - 11 at The Wharf in Orange Beach, Alabama, is preparing for the largest cooking competition in history as chefs and cooks from 41 states and 14 countries are now setting their sights on more than $350,000 in cash and prizes. Aside from the cooking frenzy, there are a ton of family-friendly activities planned for foodies of all ages. Whether you’re a southern-fried foodie who loves barbeque and bacon, or a parent looking for the most outrageous food flavors in the Gulf region, this multi-day, live-fire culinary event has something for everyone.





Here are just a few of the best ways (ok, a Baker’s Dozen) to take a bite out of the Ultimate Food Fight:

13. Get Your E.A.T.™ Judges’ Gold Card

Want to know how the world’s best dishes are judged? Well, you’re in luck. WFC is offering a chance for foodies to become a qualified E.A.T.™ certified judge at this year’s championship. Through this class, you’ll learn about how the panel of judges score the competition dishes based on WFC’s E.A.T.™ methodology. The best part? Once you have completed the class. you will be eligible to judge at any future WFC event! And when you join the growing community of WFC Judges (which just reached 1,000 members) you will also receive a Certified Food Champ Judge Gold Card to prove it!

12. Kick Up Your Feet (and Taste Buds!) at BBQ Beach

What’s better than sand between your toes and BBQ between your teeth? WFC and its sponsors are trucking in 10 loads of beautiful white sand to create a true beach area full of food-centric, family-fun activities. This means that grilling enthusiasts will get the chance to see some of the hottest smokers and ceramic grills on the market in action, while sampling mouth-watering barbecue and soaking up some awesome BBQ tips.

11. Stake Out Your Spot In The SteakOut

How do you get the perfect grill marks on a steak? What’s the secret to perfect searing? Find out at the SteakOut! Food Fans will have a chance to sample some world-class steak on Saturday, Nov. 10th at the SteakOut People’s Choice contest. A ticket to the event includes five premium steak samples prepared by the WFC 2018 steak competitors. And did we mention that you are the judge? With your admission, you’ll get one vote to put toward your favorite sample of the night to help determine the WFC’s first-ever SteakOut winner. With an anticipated field of 20 steak champions, you’ll need to map out the area and choose wisely! Tickets are going fast. Get yours today!

10. Savor 46 Flavors

Walmart’s Tasting Pavilion — one of WFC's most popular attractions — is back and bigger and better than ever! This showcase of sweet and savory samples features 46 products from local, regional and national food brands. The best part? It’s FREE if you have the Walmart App on your phone!

9. See Pro-Athletes Team Up with Food Sport Athletes

Former Pro-Athletes Bo Jackson and Jarvis Green join the 2018 Food Sport line-up for WFC. Food and sports fans alike can see these pros throughout the week cheering on the competitors in Kitchen Arena and at other various events at the championships. Along with having his signature line of gourmet burgers will be featured in the Burger category, the two-time all-star Bo Jackson will be showing off his culinary skills and products with a live cooking demo. While Jackson shows the food fans a thing or two about burgers, the former defensive end Jarvis Green will be featuring his Ocean 97 shrimp and dishing out his thoughts on competitor’s entries at the Soup-Or-Bowl Sunday event. Mark your calendars now for November for a chance to meet these all-stars.

8. Soup-Or Bowl Sunday

While competitors who’ve won their way to the Top Ten rounds are battling it out in WFC’s Kitchen Arena, Soup-or-Bowl Sunday contestants will be dishing out samples (on Natural Tableware’s recyclable products) to the public in hopes of taking home some prize funds for their charity or civic group. What’s the dish? Well, that’s entirely up to the Soup-or-Bowl contestants! The only rule is they have to sample soup OR something that can be served in a Bowl. Who will take home this SOUPer trophy? You decide! A ticket into Soup-or-Bowl Sunday grants you a vote in this sure-to-be-a-hit people’s choice competition. Click here to grab your tickets!

7. Try to Figure Out the Grazing Table Password

WFC’s Grazing Table is one of the most sought-after and exclusive attractions at the 2018 main event. This invitation-only, password protected area is the only place at the championships where you can get an up-close look and taste of the championship dishes as they go through judging. Not to mention, if you are clever enough to figure out the secret word to get into the Grazing Table, you might just find yourself rubbing elbows with some celebs and top names in the industry.

6. See Unique and Exotic Cooking Demos

From the most loveable four-year-old chef to cooking with kangaroo, WFC will have over 30 live cooking demos for food fans to enjoy throughout the week. Foodies will not only be wowed by the Food Champs’ unique recipes but also have a chance to learn how to take their culinary skills to the next level. Oh and not to mention that WFC is maximizing its demo stage this year with the MAXIMUS transforming truck! MAXIMUS is a full-scale kitchen on an 18-wheeler semi, complete with sound, video and a transforming stage that can feature two chefs in a culinary fight! Enjoy the sights, sounds, smells and thrills of this one-of-a-kind demo stage!

5. Play With Your Food!

WFC is giving foodies and families the chance to be a part of the food fight fun with the 2nd annual World Food Games. Yes, it's actually a series of games where we will be exploiting the eating etiquette: because at WFC, you CAN play with your food! Some of the highlights include Speed Cup Stacking, Team Egg Tossing, Marshmallow Challenge, Orange Relay Races, a Corn Shucking Contest, and much more!

4. Discover Food Allergy Substitutes from Celebrity Chef Elizabeth Falkner

With more than 170 foods identified as allergenic, chances are you know someone who suffers from food allergies. What’s the cause? What kind of research is being conducted? Is there a food solution? Find out the answers to these hot topics from Celebrity Chef Elizabeth Falkner at a FREE seminar on Nov. 9th. Click here to reserve your seat!

3. See a FOOTBALL FIELD of Appliances in Action!

Now in its 7th year, WFC features something you’ll never see anywhere else….a football field of appliances worth more than $500,000! Constructed in a way to allow 40 cooks to compete at one time, our Kitchen Arena is filled with the latest cooking gadgets and appliances, from mixers to ovens to microwaves and much more. You have to see it to believe it!

2. Watch Over 8,000 Dishes Be Created and Judged!

The Ultimate Food Fight will result in over 8,000 one-of-a-kind culinary creations that more than 400 WFC EAT Certified judges will score to determine the next World Food Champion. From Barbecue to Bacon, Dessert to Chili and many more, these mouth-watering dishes will be a sight to see (and taste). Be sure to grab your tickets to the VIP lounge for your chance to sample the actual competition dishes being judged. Click here for tickets

1. See Over 1500 Food Champs in Action

The 7th Annual World Food Championships will feature over 400 teams vying for the ultimate food crown and a share of the $350,000 worth of prizes in November at The Wharf in Orange Beach, Alabama. The five-day tournament will consist of Food Sport competitors who won a Golden Ticket into the championships throughout the year at one of WFC’s qualifying events. The field is made up of home cooks, professional cook team and chefs from 12 countries and 41 states.





