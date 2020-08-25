Need a visa to visit the U.S.? Expect much longer wait times, officials warn

Aug 25 (Reuters) - The U.S. agency in charge of processing
immigration applications said on Tuesday that it had avoided a
planned furlough of 70% of its staff but warned that it still
faced financial hardship that could result in some applicants
experiencing longer wait times.
U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS), the
agency in charge of processing work permits, so-called green
cards and other visas, said that it had avoided furloughs
planned for Aug. 30. But aggressive spending cuts the agency
planned to put in place would impact all operations, including
naturalizations, it said in a statement.
USCIS is dependent on fees from new immigration
applications. The agency reported a 50% drop in fees in June due
to less immigration during the novel coronavirus pandemic.
But immigration experts and former officials say even before
the onset of the pandemic, the agency had seen revenues fall
sharply as a result of slowdowns in processing and other limits
placed on immigration applications.
Republican President Donald Trump has made curbing
immigration a priority during his nearly 3-1/2 years in office.
USCIS Deputy Director for Policy Joseph Edlow warned in the
statement there was no guarantee the agency can avoid future
furloughs and called on the U.S. Congress to ensure that the
agency had sufficient funding for fiscal year 2021, which starts
in October.
USCIS had asked for a $1.2 billion bailout from Congress in
May to avoid the projected furloughs, but lawmakers pushed back,
arguing that the agency had the funding it needed to continue
operations through the fiscal year.
(Reporting by Mimi Dwyer in Los Angeles; Editing by Ross Colvin
and Lisa Shumaker)