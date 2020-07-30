Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Need for exports to restart for a sustained economic recovery, insists PM Jugnauth

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/30/2020 | 03:26am EDT
GIS- 30 July 2020: The exports of our goods must restart for a sustained economic recovery, said the Prime Minister, Mr Pravind Kumar Jugnauth, yesterday, during a site visit at the textile factory, Denim de L'Ile Ltd (DDI), in Rivière du Rempart.

He recalled that the Covid-19 pandemic has greatly affected several economic sectors in Mauritius namely tourism, financial services, technology, BPO/ICT, and textile. 'The world is going through an extremely difficult phase with an economic recession happening across the world economy', he stated.

Speaking about his visit at the textile factory, Prime Minister Jugnauth pointed out that he wanted to familiarise himself with the latest and innovative technologies being used to guarantee quality and efficiency. He expressed satisfaction that DDI uses sustainable fibres such as raw materials, makes use of sustainable washing, and optimises its resources by recycling its production waste.

He also dwelt on the measures put in place by Government to strengthen the local manufacturing sector, namely the Wage Assistance Scheme, support to enterprises to facilitate export, Special Relief Fund, and other accompanying measures outlined in Budget 2020-2021.

Denim de L'Ile Ltd

In July 2004, DDI Ltd was set up by World Knits Ltd in collaboration with two Italian investors. The company is an Export Oriented Enterprise specialising in the manufacture of denim fabrics and garments such as trousers, dresses, jackets and blazers. Its main export markets are UK, South Africa, USA and Europe, amongst others.

The Fabric Division produces some 500,000 meters of denim per month while the Production Unit manufactures around 300,000 pieces of garments monthly. In 2019, total exports stood at Rs. 1.6 billion, out of which Rs 282 million, representing 17% of total production, were exported to the USA under AGOA.

Government Information Service, Prime Minister's Office, Level 6, New Government Centre, Port Louis, Mauritius. Email: gis@govmu.org Website: http://gis.govmu.org Mobile App: Search Gov

Disclaimer

Government of the Republic of Mauritius published this content on 30 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 July 2020 07:25:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:27aShell avoids loss with strong trading, takes $16.8 billion impairment
RE
03:26aNeed for exports to restart for a sustained economic recovery, insists PM Jugnauth
PU
03:26aCENTRAL BANK OF RUSSIAN FEDERATION : Bank of Russia to publish reviews of progress with benchmark reform
PU
03:21aCENTRAL BANK OF MALAYSIA : Monetary and Financial Developments in June 2020
PU
03:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
03:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
03:15aAUTO1 raises $300 million to develop used-car retail platform
RE
03:13aUber halts move of APAC HQ from Singapore to Hong Kong
RE
02:59aAs Japan weighs missile-defence options, Raytheon lobbies for Lockheed’s $300 million radar deal
RE
02:59aAs Japan weighs missile-defense options, Raytheon lobbies for Lockheed’s $300 million radar deal
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1PAYPAL HOLDINGS, INC. : PAYPAL : says 86% profit jump flags shift from cash payments in stores
2APPLE INC. : U.S. lawmakers accuse Big Tech of crushing rivals to boost profits
3HANG SENG : Asian stocks make cautious gains, dollar languishes near two-year lows on Fed
4ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC : Shell Swings to 2Q CCS Loss on $16.8 Billion Impairment; Cuts Interim Dividend to 1Q L..
5ENI SPA : ENI : result for the second quarter and half year 2020

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group