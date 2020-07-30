Need for exports to restart for a sustained economic recovery, insists PM Jugnauth

​ GIS - 30 July 2020 : The exports of our goods must restart for a sustained economic recovery, said the Prime Minister, Mr Pravind Kumar Jugnauth, yesterday, during a site visit at the textile factory, Denim de L'Ile Ltd (DDI), in Rivière du Rempart.

He recalled that the Covid-19 pandemic has greatly affected several economic sectors in Mauritius namely tourism, financial services, technology, BPO/ICT, and textile. 'The world is going through an extremely difficult phase with an economic recession happening across the world economy', he stated.

Speaking about his visit at the textile factory, Prime Minister Jugnauth pointed out that he wanted to familiarise himself with the latest and innovative technologies being used to guarantee quality and efficiency. He expressed satisfaction that DDI uses sustainable fibres such as raw materials, makes use of sustainable washing, and optimises its resources by recycling its production waste.

He also dwelt on the measures put in place by Government to strengthen the local manufacturing sector, namely the Wage Assistance Scheme, support to enterprises to facilitate export, Special Relief Fund, and other accompanying measures outlined in Budget 2020-2021.

Denim de L'Ile Ltd

In July 2004, DDI Ltd was set up by World Knits Ltd in collaboration with two Italian investors. The company is an Export Oriented Enterprise specialising in the manufacture of denim fabrics and garments such as trousers, dresses, jackets and blazers. Its main export markets are UK, South Africa, USA and Europe, amongst others.

The Fabric Division produces some 500,000 meters of denim per month while the Production Unit manufactures around 300,000 pieces of garments monthly. In 2019, total exports stood at Rs. 1.6 billion, out of which Rs 282 million, representing 17% of total production, were exported to the USA under AGOA.