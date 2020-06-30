Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

'Need to implement Aatmanirbhar�Bharat schemes in letter and spirit': DDC Shopian in DLRC meet

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
06/30/2020 | 06:29am EDT

'With special emphasis on the implementation of schemes rolled-out under the government's Aatmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyaan, J&K Bank- the lead bank of the district- organised a District Level Review Committee/District Consultative Committee (DLRC/DCC) meeting of district Shopian to review the achievements made under various sectors of economy during the fourth quarter of the financial year 2019-20 under the annual District Credit Plan (DCP).

Organised at the District Administrative Complex Shopian by the bank's Lead Bank office, District Development Commissioner (DDC) Chaudhary Mohammad Yasin (IAS) chaired the meeting attended by DDM NABARD, other banks operating in the district and district level officers of various government departments.

While reviewing the performance of the banks, DDC Shopian appreciated the role of the bankers during the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic and stressed that the schemes rolled out by the government of India (GoI) under Aatmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyaan be implemented in letter and spirit through close coordination of all the stake holders.

Giving an overview of the achievements, the Lead District Manager (LDM) Ghulam Rasool Dar informed the house that the total credit exposure of all the banks operating in the district as on March 31, 2020 has been to the extent of Rs 1306.02 Cr as against Rs 1135.59 Cr on March 31, 2019, showing a steady growth of 15.01 pc on YoY basis. The district's deposits stood at Rs 1220.46 Cr as compared to Rs 1130.57 Cr recorded on March 31, 2019� while theCD Ratio remained healthy at 107.01 pc.

'The priority sector advances of the district stood at Rs 1065.19 Cr as on March 31, 2020 as compared to Rs 948.22 Cr, showing a growth of 12.33 pc on YoY basis. Pertinently, the advances in the priority sector of the district comprises 82 pc of the total credit exposure', he said.

Notably, with regard to the achievements under the District Credit Plan 2019-20, J&K Bank's accomplishment stood at 85 pc in financial terms and 93 pc in physical terms.

Disclaimer

J&K - The Jammu & Kashmir Bank Ltd. published this content on 25 June 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 June 2020 10:28:10 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
07:05aFERRATUM OYJ : Decisions of the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of Ferratum Oyj
EQ
07:05aAurelius Announces Increase to Its Previously Announced Non-Brokered Equity Financing to $4,000,000
NE
07:04aPETROPAVLOVSK : Summary of AGM and Dividend Policy Debate Call
PU
07:04aDECISIONS TAKEN BY THE GOVERNING COUNCIL OF THE ECB : June 2020
PU
07:04aIOFINA : Result of Annual General Meeting
PU
07:04aREDX PHARMA : Proxy for Use at General Meeting
PU
07:04aSCHLUMBERGER : Introduces Symphony Live Downhole Reservoir Testing
PU
07:04aWÄRTSILÄ OYJ : Wärtsilä Aquarius UV and Aquarius EC BWMS granted compliance with IMO revised G8 Type Approval
PU
07:04aIndustry Veteran Stephen Oh to lead XM2 PURSUIT, A Newly Formed Global Aerial Cinematography Collaboration
BU
07:04aCUBIC : and Moovit to Redefine Mobile Engagement for Travelers
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1WIRECARD AG : WIRECARD : North America seeks buyer, distances itself from German company
2MORSES CLUB PLC : MORSES CLUB : UK markets watchdog lifts restrictions on Wirecard
3AMAZON.COM, INC. : Reddit bans 'The_Donald' forum amid broad social media crackdown
4EXCLUSIVE: Germany missed chances to put Wirecard on watchlist - source
5BPER BANCA S.P.A. : Intesa bids to shake up Italy bank landscape with UBI offer

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group