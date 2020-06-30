'Need to implement Aatmanirbhar�Bharat schemes in letter and spirit': DDC Shopian in DLRC meet

'With special emphasis on the implementation of schemes rolled-out under the government's Aatmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyaan, J&K Bank- the lead bank of the district- organised a District Level Review Committee/District Consultative Committee (DLRC/DCC) meeting of district Shopian to review the achievements made under various sectors of economy during the fourth quarter of the financial year 2019-20 under the annual District Credit Plan (DCP).

Organised at the District Administrative Complex Shopian by the bank's Lead Bank office, District Development Commissioner (DDC) Chaudhary Mohammad Yasin (IAS) chaired the meeting attended by DDM NABARD, other banks operating in the district and district level officers of various government departments.

While reviewing the performance of the banks, DDC Shopian appreciated the role of the bankers during the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic and stressed that the schemes rolled out by the government of India (GoI) under Aatmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyaan be implemented in letter and spirit through close coordination of all the stake holders.

Giving an overview of the achievements, the Lead District Manager (LDM) Ghulam Rasool Dar informed the house that the total credit exposure of all the banks operating in the district as on March 31, 2020 has been to the extent of Rs 1306.02 Cr as against Rs 1135.59 Cr on March 31, 2019, showing a steady growth of 15.01 pc on YoY basis. The district's deposits stood at Rs 1220.46 Cr as compared to Rs 1130.57 Cr recorded on March 31, 2019� �while theCD Ratio remained healthy at 107.01 pc.

'The priority sector advances of the district stood at Rs 1065.19 Cr as on March 31, 2020 as compared to Rs 948.22 Cr, showing a growth of 12.33 pc on YoY basis. Pertinently, the advances in the priority sector of the district comprises 82 pc of the total credit exposure', he said.

Notably, with regard to the achievements under the District Credit Plan 2019-20, J&K Bank's accomplishment stood at 85 pc in financial terms and 93 pc in physical terms.