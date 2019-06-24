Log in
Negative Pressure Wound Therapy Market to hit $2.5bn by 2025: Global Market Insights, Inc.

06/24/2019 | 04:01am EDT

The negative pressure wound therapy market is predicted to hike from USD 1.7 billion in 2018 to around USD 2.5 billion by 2025, according to a 2019 Global Market Insights, Inc. report. Increasing prevalence of endocrine and other chronic diseases across the globe will positively influence the NPWT market growth in forthcoming years.

The hospitals segment will experience over 5.5% growth in the negative pressure wound therapy market throughout the forecast years and is anticipated to have similar growth trends in near future. Patients suffering from critical wounds such as foot ulcers, skin burns, pressure and surgical wounds need to stay in hospital. Additionally, negative pressure wound therapy dressings are changed every 24-48 hours to avoid bacterial build up. As a result, usage of NPWT treatment will be prominently high in hospitals, thereby propelling segment growth.

Request for a sample of this research report @

https://www.gminsights.com/request-sample/detail/3413

North America negative pressure wound therapy (NPWT) market held around 42% revenue share in 2018. Substantial regional market growth is attributed to increasing incidences of traumas and accidents. Thus, demand for NPWT treatment will remain high in the region. Furthermore, strong foothold of key industry players coupled with favorable regulatory scenario for NPWT devices will augment regional business growth.

Single-use negative pressure wound therapy market is estimated to witness around 7.5% growth in coming years owing to its vast benefits. Single-use NPWT devices are convenient when compared to conventional devices that result in positive patient outcomes. Moreover, with the application of single-use NPWT, infection risk is eliminated and as device is portable that increases its preference in home care settings, thereby stimulating the segmental growth.

Make an Inquiry for purchasing this report @

https://www.gminsights.com/inquiry-before-buying/3413

About Global Market Insights

Global Market Insights, Inc., headquartered in Delaware, U.S., is a global market research and consulting service provider; offering syndicated and custom research reports along with growth consulting services. Our business intelligence and industry research reports offer clients penetrative insights and actionable market data specially designed and presented to aid strategic decision making.


© Business Wire 2019
