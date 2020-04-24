Negative-Priced Assets - Some Practical Considerations

Earlier this week, one of the main global-oil-price benchmarks, the West Texas Intermediate (WTI) exchange-traded future traded below zero as the contract for May settlement approached expiry on Monday. This meant that sellers of the contract on that final day of trading were being forced into paying buyers to offload their positions, rather than the other way around.



Partly a by-product of the Covid-19 crisis driving demand for oil to an all-time low, the drop into negative territory was exacerbated by a flood of new money into ETFs that track the underlying WTI oil future. Investors were betting that early April prices marked the bottom of the market. Both financial and mainstream press have covered the implications extensively - from storage issues to investor impact - with the usual conjecture about financial winners and losers.



In this note, we will look at the practical issues that a negative asset price can have on trading, settlement, risk and accounting systems. Also, we'll highlight possible actions in preparation for, and to protect against, negative prices, whether in oil or other financial products. Regulators around the world continue to emphasize the importance of learning from similar events in other financial markets. It's not the first time that the price of a financial instrument has traded below zero, even in the Commodities sector (negative natural gas prices are increasingly common, at least, in the US). Negative yields and spreads in financial products from other sectors have been commonplace since the 2008 financial crisis, and it's imperative that we look beyond the headlines and consider what can be learned, practically, at least as far as technology systems are concerned.



What's the Issue?

A bond with a negative yield will still trade (and settle) on a positive price. This reflects the fact that receiving monies in return for parting with ownership of the asset, still holds true despite the negative yield, which only reflects the annualized return for holding the asset to maturity. But when the asset itself is trading at a negative price, other considerations come into play. Primarily, who is paying whom for the exchange of an asset? Am I expecting to have to make a payment to, instead of receiving one from, the buyer, as well handing over the asset? And, how is that reflected in my systems?



Pricing, Orders, Quotes and Trade Execution



Is my market data feed set up correctly to handle negative prices? Fundamentally, if an instrument can be traded on an exchange or venue with a negative price, then the associated market data feeds and components must be checked to ensure they don't grind to a halt. Or even worse, silently throw away the ticks or force them to zero.



Same with the models or systems (and end-user spreadsheets) that process that data - whether to carry out analysis, or then derive a price to send out as an order or a quote. What happens if they get a negative value where they've never had one before? Is the received or derived value processed and/or displayed correctly, and should there be improved error handling or alerts to bring the situation to the attention of a user or support staff member?



Assess the impact on pre-trade risk-limit-checking systems, particularly if these are working on a net position basis. A break or mistake here and a lot of money can be lost very quickly.



How are you monitoring unauthorized trading? Banks have stepped up their game since the Adoboli incident in 2011, by implementing gross and net delta exposure checks. But with a negative notional amount, doesn't this open up the possibility of concealing the true delta risk within a trading book?



Assuming a trade is done, can it be input into the trade capture system?



What's the impact on regulatory trade and transaction reporting feeds? A mistake or a delay in either can have dire consequences.



What about margin and risk calculations? Are these calculated correctly at a trade level, or netted accurately when rolled-up to a book or portfolio level?



Don't forget the trade affirmation and confirmation systems - the data and docs that contractually bind the two parties - and the associated ISDAs, Credit Support Annexes and lending agreements. Are you legally covered at both master agreement level and for trades executed at a negative price? And, is the legal basis of the trade reflected accurately on the affirmation and confirmations?



Then there's the actual exchange of cash/securities. Payments and position-based securities are often netted, so check that the netting is correct. But when it comes to derivatives, are the money and assets moving in the right direction?



If you are trading on behalf of a client, don't forget the reports and feeds that they expect, and be sure to check if they also have systems issues - they will thank you for going the extra mile.



Reconciliations and accounting; often coded so far away from the front office that assumptions are baked into the coding and configuration of the feeds and destination systems. But an unexpected outage here - even for a few hours - can lead to a backlog of position or cash breaks, or delays to PnL reporting that could take the relevant business teams days to respond to, especially in these short-staffed Covid-19 times.



Richard Evans Rich is Global Solutions lead for Regulation and Compliance for DXC Technology, based in London. He joined DXC from Barclays where he was Head of Equities, EMEA, and Chief Operating Officer for Global Equities. He has held a number of senior leadership positions in capital markets at Citi and Morgan Stanley focused on quantitative trading and automation, as well as leading regulatory change programs including MiFID 1&2. He is currently co-chair of Fixprotocol.org, and prior chair of the Equities Board for the Association of Financial Markets in Europe. He was expert witness in the largest fraud case in UK history (Adoboli), where he assisted the court in understanding the business of financial services.

Matt Hargreaves Matthew Hargreaves has more than 20 years' combined expertise and international leadership experience as a CIO and COO in the Financial and Capital Markets industry. His career spans Credit Suisse, Deutsche Bank, Credit Agricole, Daiwa Capital Markets and Lloyds Banking Group. He joined DXC Luxoft in March 2020 to lead Capital Markets Solutions, globally.

