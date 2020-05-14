Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Interest Rates

News : Interest Rates
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 

Negative rates unlikely tool for central banks combating pandemic - ex-BOJ official

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/14/2020 | 11:33pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: The spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Frankfurt

By Leika Kihara and Takahiko Wada

Adopting or deepening negative interest rates is an unlikely option for many central banks, including in Japan, particularly when they need the help of commercial banks to pump funds to firms hit by the coronavirus pandemic, former Bank of Japan policymaker Sayuri Shirai said.

The BOJ and the European Central Bank have negative interest rates in place to stimulate their economies, though the policy has been criticised as eroding financial institutions' profits and discouraging them from lending.

Markets have also recently priced in a small chance the U.S. Federal Reserve might resort to a negative rate policy, which its Chair Jerome Powell brushed off on Wednesday.

Shirai said it has become a "near-consensus" among global central banks that negative rates have huge drawbacks.

"It doesn't make sense to deepen negative interest rates and hurt banks, when you're actually trying to encourage them to lend more," she told Reuters on Thursday.

"It's a tool that is very hard to use at a time like now. It runs counter to the BOJ's efforts to prod banks into boosting lending," said Shirai, who retains close contact with major central bank policymakers.

The world's third-largest economy is on the cusp of a deep recession as the pandemic paralyzes business activity and global trade. Japan has reported close to 16,000 coronavirus infections and over 650 deaths.

The BOJ expanded stimulus for the second straight month in April. But kept its interest rates intact, focusing instead on measures to smooth corporate funding such as creating a loan scheme to support firms hit by the pandemic.

BOJ Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said on Thursday he sees no need to deepen negative rates now, while adding the central bank still has scope to do so if needed.

Under a policy dubbed yield curve control (YCC), the BOJ targets short-term rates at -0.1% and 10-year bond yields around 0%. It also buys huge sums of assets to pump money into the economy.

Shirai dissented to the BOJ's decision to adopt negative rates in January 2016. She was not on the board when the bank introduced YCC in September of that year.

Currently a professor at Japan's Keio university, she said the BOJ and the government must work closer together to prevent the pandemic from causing bankruptcies and job losses.

Specifically, the BOJ should more directly subsidise financial institutions by paying them for borrowing money from the central bank. That way, the financial institutions would more firepower to lend to small and mid-size firms, she said.

If such measures hurt the central bank's balance sheet too much, the government can use taxpayers' money to make up for the losses, she added.

With price growth grinding to a halt and the economy hit by the crisis, the BOJ may need to rethink its approach of tying its policy to an elusive 2% inflation target, Shirai added.

"Japan may not experience persistent deflation but also won't see inflation accelerate much," she said. "I think there will be a time where the feasibility of sticking to the 2% inflation target comes under serious debate."

(Reporting by Leika Kihara; Editing by Kim Coghill)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CENTRAL HOLDING GROUP CO. LTD. -0.39% 15.52 End-of-day quote.0.00%
EURO / JAPANESE YEN (EUR/JPY) -0.12% 115.89 Delayed Quote.-5.02%
FEDERAL CORPORATION -5.78% 15.5 End-of-day quote.-5.49%
KEIO CORPORATION 0.87% 5800 End-of-day quote.1.05%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Interest Rates"
12:05aIndonesia state miner Inalum plans around $1 billion bonds buyback - CEO
RE
05/14Negative rates unlikely tool for central banks combating pandemic - ex-BOJ official
RE
05/14As euro zone recession deepens, ECB to scale up bond buying next month - Reuters poll
RE
05/14Equities edge higher, bonds rise on hopes of stimulus
RE
05/14Equities edge higher, bonds rise on hopes of stimulus
RE
05/14Equities edge higher, bonds rise on hopes of stimulus
RE
05/14ECB won't let bond yields get out of control - Villeroy
RE
05/14South African Reserve Bank to cut rates by another 50 basis points
RE
05/14China Southern Airlines plans to issue up to $2.25 billion in A-share convertible bonds
RE
05/14Bank of England not considering taking rates below zero - Bailey
RE
Latest news "Interest Rates"

MOST READ NEWS

1CHORUS AVIATION INC. : CHORUS AVIATION : Announces First Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Update on COVID-19..
2TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING C : Taiwan's TSMC announces $12 billion U.S. chip factory
3Singapore's Temasek joins Facebook-backed Libra project
4GENSCRIPT BIOTECH CORPORATION : GENSCRIPT BIOTECH : Duke-NUS, GenScript and A*STAR launch first-in-the-world S..
5COVID-19 / MMR VACCINE PREPRINT AVAILABLE: World Organization Has Completed Its Research
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group