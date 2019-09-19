Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Negative trend in German exports to continue - Finance Ministry

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/19/2019 | 06:08pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: Aerial view of containers at a loading terminal in the port of Hamburg

BERLIN (Reuters) - The German economy started the third quarter on a weaker footing, the Finance Ministry said on Friday, putting the blame on a cooling global economy and uncertainties linked to Brexit and trade conflicts that are hurting exports.

The ministry also said in its monthly report that the domestic economy was weakening and the Federal Labour Office was seeing signs of a future rise in unemployment.

"The domestic economy is signalling slower activity," the ministry said in its report. "Demand for new staff continues to weaken."

It added that the services sector was still giving impetus to the labour market, whose resilience has been sustaining a consumption-driven cycle driven by the European Central Bank's expansionary monetary policy.

"In the coming months the prospects for developments in unemployment have deteriorated," the ministry said, referring to an assessment by the Labour Office research arm.

"On the other hand the employment trend remains robust albeit at a slower pace."

Germany's gross domestic product contracted by 0.1% quarter-on-quarter in the second quarter due to weaker exports, with the decrease in foreign sales driven mainly by Britain and below-average demand from China.

German economic institutes expect Europe's largest economy to fall into recession in the third quarter with a similar contraction to the one seen in the April-June period.

The government has resisted calls to take on new debt to finance a stimulus package, saying it would stick to its balanced budget policy.

(Reporting by Joseph Nasr; Editing by Madeline Chambers)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP) -0.27% 0.88177 Delayed Quote.-1.50%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
06:57pNPS NATIONAL PARK SERVICE : Thirty-one Bison from the North Rim are Relocated
PU
06:52pU.S. building coalition after Saudi oil attack, Iran warns against war
RE
06:41pWORLD BANK : North Macedonia to Strengthen Public Finance and Improve Competitiveness with World Bank Support
PU
06:36pTrump adviser says U.S. president ready to escalate trade war if no deal agreed soon - SCMP
RE
06:36pChinese officials to visit U.S. farmland as trade talks continue -U.S. agriculture chief
RE
06:26pMain IKEA retailer expects to exceed renewable energy goal by year's end
RE
06:08pNegative trend in German exports to continue - Finance Ministry
RE
06:02pSEC UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE : Statement on Volcker Rule Amendments
PU
05:47pU S SENATE COMMITTEE ON JUDICIARY : Feinstein Joins Cantwell, Colleagues in Questioning Federal Energy Regulatory Commission's Commitment to Policing Energy Market
PU
05:42pKuwait foreign minister discusses with Iranian counterpart de-escalating tensions in region
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Chinese officials to visit U.S. farmland as trade talks continue -U.S. agriculture chief
2U.S. building coalition after Saudi oil attack, Iran warns against war
3Embattled Facebook CEO Zuckerberg seeks to mend fences in Washington
4DJI : EXPLAINER: U.S.-China trade talks - where they are and what's at stake
5Trump adviser says U.S. president ready to escalate trade war if no deal agreed soon - SCMP

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group