Neil Shekhter - Up-and-Coming Neighborhoods of Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 20, 2018 / In recent years, Los Angeles has become more densely-populated. The city has also become increasingly expensive, and with the higher cost of living has come a renewed desire to improve local communities. Whether it is improving safety or keeping neighborhoods clean and well-kept, Angelenos are doing their best to prolong their city's upward climb. Below is a list of neighborhoods in Los Angeles which are being recognized as "up-and-coming."

1. Highland Park

Located in the Northeastern tip of Los Angeles, near Pasadena, Highland Park is garnering a reputation as a popular artist enclave. Highland Park recently made Redfin's list of top up-and-coming neighborhoods in Los Angeles based on its sales volume, average price per-square-foot and on-market listings, among other variables. "Seeking lower rent, better apartment floorplan/layout and better community amenities are some of the main reason renters move," Rick Haughey of the National Multifamily Housing Council says. Highland Park seems to fit these descriptions and this is partially why it is increasing in popularity.

2. Glassell Park

Located west of Highland Park, Glassell Park was formerly a slightly run-down area but has recently seen a revival of sorts as many artists and young professionals have moved to the neighborhood. Glassell Park is a close commute to nearby towns such as Glendale and Pasadena, but its cost of living is considerably lower than its more affluent counterparts. Though crime still occurs on occasion, Glassell Park has seen a large transformation which is showing no sign of stopping.

3. Eagle Rock

This Northwestern LA neighborhood has the best of both worlds: it is attractive and high-income, while also maintaining a strong counterculture vibe. This part of town has come a long way and looks to continue in that direction. Eagle Rock is home to a few popular bars, including The Black Boar, Eagle Rock Brewery and Casa Bianca.

4. Faircrest Heights

Located on the Western side of Los Angeles, Faircrest Heights is coming up. In a list of the 10 Hottest Neighborhoods in LA, Business Insider picked Faircrest Heights as #3. Part of this recent surge in popularity is due to Faircrest Heights' close proximity to Beverly Hills and Century City. An ideal place to raise a family, Faircrest Heights is particularly popular with middle class homeowners.

5. Monrovia

A diverse area with a substantial African-American community, Monrovia is home to a beautiful park, known as Morovia Canyon Park. Located well-east of Pasadena, this is the easternmost town we have discussed so far. Monrovia is also near other popular towns such as Baldwin Park, El Monte and West Covina.

6. Azusa

Located at the foot of the San Gabriel Mountains, Azusa is located along the famous Route 66. Because of its location near the San Gabriel canyon, it is nicknamed "The Canyon City." Azusa is becoming a popular bedroom community, although it has a problem with wildfires which is leaving some questioning the area's safety.

7. Glendora

An affluent area with a high-level public school system and a crime rate 30 percent safer than other cities in the nation, Glendora is a popular place to raise a family. Glendora is largely a white-collar community, with a large number of office workers, managers and sales professionals.

8. Mount Washington

An ethnically-diverse enclave with a high population of Hispanic, Caucasian, African-American and Asian residents, Mount Washington also has the highest percentage of single males in Los Angeles. It is seen as a more-affordable alternative to West LA.

9. Mar Vista

An attractive family neighborhood, Mar Vista boasts a close proximity to Santa Monica, Palms, Venice and other cool places. A desirable, family-friendly neighborhood, it is valued for its location and schools. Though it is not exactly cheap, the neighborhood remains on the upswing and is becoming increasingly popular with homebuyers.

