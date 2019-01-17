Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Neil Shekhter and NMS Properties Files Amended Complaint With New Allegations of Fraud and Conspiracy By AEW Capital, Eric Samek and Marc Davidson

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/17/2019 | 12:56am EST

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NMS Properties, Neil Shekhter and his affiliated companies filed an amended complaint in the Shekhter v. Wong litigation pending in the Santa Monica Superior Court over the 2016 sale of properties in Santa Monica and West Los Angeles belonging to Shekhter. 

The amended complaint is based on new allegations of fraud and conspiracy by AEW and its executives Eric Samek and Marc Davidson as well as the buyers of the properties, a group led by Bay Area developers, Dennis Wong and Mark L. Friedman.  Shekhter is seeking to have the Court rescind the 2016 sale of the properties to the Wong/Friedman parties, who as the complaint alleges, “were not bona fide purchasers.” 

According to the complaint, AEW Capital  refused to accept a $500 million offer to purchase the properties from a legitimate third party buyer only to turn around and sell it to the Wong/Friedman parties in an insider, below-market transaction done vis-à-vis a private auction.  The properties were sold for $430 million—$70 million less than the prior $500 million offer, and approximately $100 million below market value based on sale of comparable properties.  This was done as part of a conspiracy between AEW and the Wong/Friedman defendants to confiscate Shekhter’s equity in the AEW-Shekhter joint venture. 

To this day, Shekhter has not received a penny from the proceeds of the sale.  In fact, as the complaint alleges “AEW instructed, and the [Wong/Friedman parties] permitted, the escrow company that handled the sale to distribute the proceeds solely to AEW.”

According to the complaint, there were even more irregularities with the sale: AEW took back $236.8 million in seller financing at substantially under-market interest rates; closed the sale without title insurance; did not list the properties in the market to get the highest value; kept the identity of the buyer secret and withheld all sale records from its joint venture partner, Shekhter; and agreed to indemnify the Wong/Friedman defendants so there was no risk for them to conspire with AEW. 

According to Skip Miller, partner at Miller Barondess, LLP in Los Angeles and lead counsel for Shekhter: “We have evidence to support a conspiracy between AEW and the buyers to confiscate our client’s equity in the joint venture.  We look forward to our day in court.”

Contacts

For more information, please contact:

Skip Miller
Partner
Miller Barondess, LLP
Los Angeles
(310) 552-5251
smiller@millerbarondess.com

Please click here to see the complaint http://resource.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/78e444cd-bc84-4bc8-8680-ae79b956c50a

NMS.JPG


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
01:24aSTANDARD CHARTERED : FG Moves To Freeze Chief Justice Onnoghen's Accounts
AQ
01:20aLonza Announces Initiation of S&P Credit Rating with Investment Grade of BBB+ and Stable Outlook
TE
01:19aROCHE : FDA accepts Roche's supplemental biologics license application for Tecentriq plus chemotherapy (Abraxane and carboplatin) for the initial treatment of metastatic non-squamous non-small cell lung cancer
PU
01:17aYUM CHINA : among the first Chinese Companies named to 2019 Bloomberg Gender Equality Index
PR
01:16aSOCIETE GENERALE : update on Q4 18 Group performance
GL
01:14aVEON : 17 Jan 2019 VEON promotes Evgeniy Nastradin to Beeline Kazakhstan CEO
PU
01:13aBOMBARDIER : Roll-out of electric trains on Gospel Oak to Barking Line delayed again
AQ
01:13aPATISSERIE : Cooking the books
AQ
01:13aMANX TELECOM : On track to hit revenue targets
AQ
01:13aBERKELEY : Vocation vocation vocation
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1STANBIC IBTC HOLDINGS PLC : ADESIYAN: Robots Will Define the Future of Banking Operations
2NOVARTIS : NOVARTIS : Sandoz Launches EpiPen Generic -- Update
3EXCLUSIVE: British Lotus cars to be 'Made in China' at new Geely plant: documents
4TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MFG. CO. LTD. : TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MFG : TSMC fourth-quarter profit up 0.7 percent, in ..
5FORD MOTOR COMPANY : Trump tariffs force tough choices at U.S. auto suppliers
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.