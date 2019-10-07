Neiman Marcus, Bergdorf Goodman and Capital One Announce Renewal and Extension of Credit Card Program Relationship Through July 2027

The Neiman Marcus Group LLC, Bergdorf Goodman, Inc. (collectively, “Neiman Marcus Group”) and Capital One, National Association today announced a renewal and multi-year extension of their private label credit card program agreement through July 2027. This is an important step in Neiman Marcus Group’s multi-year journey to deepen relationships with customers and its commitment to continue to enhance luxury experiences.

“We are delighted to renew our longstanding relationship with Capital One,” said Geoffroy van Raemdonck, CEO, Neiman Marcus Group. “Our private label credit card presents an opportunity to continue to build customer engagement and loyalty, and we are thrilled to deepen and continue our partnership with this extended agreement.”

“For nearly 15 years, Neiman Marcus Group has been a strong, strategically aligned partner that is similarly committed to providing customers with best-in-class products and superior service,” said Buck Stinson, Senior Vice President of Card Partnerships at Capital One. “With this renewal, we look forward to extending our relationship and working together to provide the deep value and rewarding experiences that our customers expect and deserve.”

The amended program agreement is expected to facilitate a smooth continuation of service for customers of the companies’ private label credit cards.

About Neiman Marcus Group

Neiman Marcus Group is a luxury, multi-branded, omni-channel fashion retailer conducting integrated store and online operations under the Neiman Marcus, Bergdorf Goodman, Neiman Marcus Last Call, Horchow, and Mytheresa brand names. For more information, visit http://www.neimanmarcusgroup.com.

