Neiman Marcus Extends Early Tender Deadline and Expiration Date of the Exchange Offers and Consent Solicitations Relating to Its Existing Unsecured 8.000% Senior Cash Pay Notes Due 2021 and 8.750%/9.500% Senior PIK Toggle Notes Due 2021

Neiman Marcus Group LTD LLC, a Delaware limited liability company (the “Company”)
today announced that it will be extending the early tender date and
expiration date of its previously announced offers to exchange (the “Exchange
Offers”) any and all of its existing unsecured 8.000% Senior Cash
Pay Notes due 2021 (the “Existing Cash Pay Notes”)
and existing unsecured 8.750%/9.500% Senior PIK Toggle Notes due 2021
(the “Existing PIK Toggle Notes” and,
together with the Existing Cash Pay Notes, the “Existing
Notes”) to 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on May 31, 2019 (the “New
Expiration Date”). There will be no further extensions of the
Exchange Offers. The Company expects the settlement of the Exchange
Offers to occur on or about June 7, 2019, unless extended by the Company
(the “Settlement Date”).
Eligible Holders (as defined below) who validly tender Existing Notes on
or prior to the New Expiration Date will be eligible to receive, on a
par-for-par basis, a combination of (a) non-voting cumulative preferred
shares of Series A Preferred Stock of MYT Holding Co., a U.S. holding
company (“MYT Holding Co.”) that will
indirectly hold, prior to the settlement date of the Exchange Offers,
NMG Germany GmbH, which holds and conducts the operations of MyTheresa,
accruing dividends at a rate of 10.000% per annum (the “MYT
Series A Preferred Stock”) and (b) new third lien notes due 2024,
bearing interest payable in cash at a rate of 8.000% per annum in
respect of exchanged Existing Cash Pay Notes (the “New
8.000% Third Lien Notes”) and 8.750% per annum in respect of
exchanged Existing PIK Toggle Notes (the “New
8.750% Third Lien Notes” and, together with the New 8.000% Third
Lien Notes, the “New Third Lien Notes”).
As previously disclosed, the Company has been soliciting consents (the “Consent
Solicitations”) from holders of the Existing Notes to certain
proposed amendments to the indentures governing the Existing Notes (the “Existing
Indentures”) to remove substantially all of the restrictive
covenants contained therein and effect certain other changes. As of 5:00
p.m., New York City time, on May 30, 2019, at least $1,477.0 million in
aggregate principal amount of the Existing Notes, representing
approximately 91.5% of the total outstanding principal amount of
Existing Notes, had been validly tendered and not validly withdrawn in
conjunction with the Exchange Offers. Accordingly, the Company has
received consents sufficient to approve the proposed amendments to the
Existing Indentures and will, together with the parties thereto, enter
into supplemental indentures containing such proposed amendments, which
amendments will not become operative until settlement of the Exchange
Offers.
In addition, the right to withdraw tenders of Existing Notes and related
consents has expired. Existing Notes tendered for exchange may not be
validly withdrawn and consents may not be revoked, unless required by
applicable law or the Company determines in the future in its sole
discretion to permit withdrawal and revocation rights.
The Exchange Offers are being made, and the New Third Lien Notes and MYT
Series A Preferred Stock are being offered and issued, only (a) in the
United States to holders of Existing Notes who the Company reasonably
believes are “qualified institutional buyers” (as defined in Rule 144A
under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities
Act”)) or institutional “accredited investors” (within the
meaning of Rule 501(a)(1), (2), (3) or (7) of Regulation D under the
Securities Act) in a private transaction in reliance upon the exemption
from the registration requirements of the Securities Act and (b) outside
the United States to holders of Existing Notes who are (i) persons other
than “U.S. persons” (as defined in Rule 902 under the Securities Act)
and (ii) “non-U.S. qualified offerees” (as will be defined in the
eligibility letter described below) in reliance upon Regulation S under
the Securities Act (collectively, “Eligible Holders”).
The Company is making the Exchange Offers only to Eligible Holders
through, and pursuant to, the terms set forth in the Confidential
Offering Memorandum and Consent Solicitation Statement, dated April 29,
2019 (as supplemented and amended from time to time, the “Offering
Memorandum”) and related Letter of Transmittal. None of the
Company, the dealer managers, the information agent, the exchange agent,
the trustee with respect to the Existing Notes or the trustee with
respect to the New Third Lien Notes or any affiliate of any of the
foregoing makes any recommendation as to whether Eligible Holders should
tender or refrain from tendering all or any portion of the principal
amount of such Eligible Holder’s Existing Notes for New Third Lien Notes
and MYT Series A Preferred Stock in the Exchange Offers. Eligible
Holders must make their own decision as to whether to tender Existing
Notes in the Exchange Offers and, if so, the principal amount of
Existing Notes to tender.
The New Third Lien Notes and the MYT Series A Preferred Stock have not
been registered under the Securities Act or the securities laws of any
state and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent
registration or an exemption from the registration requirements of the
Securities Act and applicable state securities laws. This press release
does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to
buy the New Third Lien Notes or the MYT Series A Preferred Stock, nor
shall there be any sale of the New Third Lien Notes or MYT Series A
Preferred Stock, in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation
or sale would be unlawful prior to the registration or qualification
under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction.
Documents relating to the Exchange Offers will only be distributed to
Eligible Holders who certify that they are within the category of
Eligible Holders for these private exchange offers and who properly
complete an eligibility letter electronically through the website of
D.F. King & Co., Inc., the information agent for the Exchange Offers, at www.dfking.com/nmg,
or by calling (866) 751-6310 or emailing nmg@dfking.com.
About Neiman Marcus Group
Neiman Marcus Group is a luxury, multi-branded, omni-channel fashion
retailer conducting integrated store and online operations under the
Neiman Marcus, Bergdorf Goodman, Neiman Marcus Last Call, Horchow, and
mytheresa brand names. For more information, visit http://www.neimanmarcusgroup.com.
Forward Looking Statements
The Company has included statements in this press release that
constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section
21E of the Securities Exchange Act, as amended, and Section 27A of the
Securities Act. As a general matter, forward-looking statements are
those focused on future or anticipated events or trends, expectations
and beliefs. Such statements are intended to be identified by using
words such as “believe,” “expect,” “intend,” “estimate,” “anticipate,”
“will,” “project,” “plan” and similar expressions in connection with any
discussion of future operating or financial performance. Any
forward-looking statements are and will be based upon the Company’s
then-current expectations, estimates and assumptions regarding future
events and are applicable only as of the dates of such statements.
Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on such forward-looking
statements. Such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future
performance and involve risks and uncertainties, and actual results may
differ materially from those projected in this press release for
reasons, among others, including those factors described in the “Risk
Factors” and “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial
Condition and Results of Operations” sections and elsewhere in the
Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K and those factors described in the
“Risk Factors” section and elsewhere in the Company’s Quarterly Report
on Form 10-Q, both filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any
forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information,
future events or otherwise.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190530005957/en/