Neiman Marcus Group Announces Expiration and Final Results of Exchange Offers and Consent Solicitations Relating to Its Existing Unsecured 8.000% Senior Cash Pay Notes Due 2021 and 8.750%/9.500% Senior PIK Toggle Notes Due 2021

Neiman Marcus Group LTD LLC, a Delaware limited liability company (the “Company”),
today announced the expiration and final results of its previously
announced offers to exchange (the “Exchange Offers”)
any and all of its existing unsecured 8.000% Senior Cash Pay Notes due
2021 (the “Existing Cash Pay Notes”) and
existing unsecured 8.750%/9.500% Senior PIK Toggle Notes due 2021 (the “Existing
PIK Toggle Notes” and, together with the Existing Cash Pay Notes,
the “Existing Notes”) commenced by the
Company on April 29, 2019.
The Exchange Offers expired at 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on May 31,
2019 (such time and date, the “Expiration Date”).
As of the Expiration Date, according to information provided to the
Company by D.F. King & Co., Inc., the information and exchange agent for
the Exchange Offers, approximately $1,477.0 million in aggregate
principal amount of the Existing Notes, representing approximately 91.6%
of the total outstanding principal amount of the Existing Cash Pay Notes
and 91.3% of the outstanding principal amount of Existing PIK
Toggle Notes, had been validly tendered and accepted for exchange by the
Company in conjunction with the Exchange Offers.
The Company expects the settlement of the Exchange Offers to occur on or
about June 7, 2019 (the “Settlement Date”).
In connection with the settlement of the Exchange Offers, the Company
expects to issue approximately (i) $728.0 million aggregate
principal amount of new third lien notes due 2024, bearing interest
payable in cash at a rate of 8.000% per annum in respect of exchanged
Existing Cash Pay Notes (the “New 8.000% Third
Lien Notes”), (ii) $492.0 million aggregate principal amount of
new third lien notes due 2024, bearing interest at 8.750% per annum in
respect of exchanged Existing PIK Toggle Notes (the “New
8.750% Third Lien Notes” and, together with the New 8.000% Third
Lien Notes, the “New Third Lien Notes”) and
(iii) 250,000,000 shares of non-voting cumulative preferred shares of
Series A Preferred Stock of MYT Holding Co., a U.S. holding company (“MYT
Holding Co.”) that will indirectly hold, prior to the settlement
date of the Exchange Offers, NMG Germany GmbH, which holds and conducts
the operations of MyTheresa, accruing dividends at a rate of 10.000% per
annum (the “MYT Series A Preferred Stock”).
Concurrently with the Exchange Offers, upon the terms and subject to the
conditions set forth in the Confidential Offering Memorandum and Consent
Solicitation Statement, dated April 29, 2019 (as supplemented from time
to time, the “Offering Memorandum”), and
related Letter of Transmittal, the Company has been soliciting consents
from holders of the Existing Notes to certain proposed amendments to the
indentures governing the Existing Notes (the “Existing
Indentures”) to remove substantially all of the restrictive
covenants contained therein and effect certain other changes. The
Company has received consents sufficient to approve the proposed
amendments to the Existing Indentures and will, together with the
parties thereto, enter into supplemental indentures containing such
proposed amendments, which amendments will not become operative until
settlement of the Exchange Offers.
The New Third Lien Notes and MYT Series A Preferred Stock have not been
and will not be registered under the Securities Act or the securities
laws of any state and may not be offered or sold in the United States
absent registration or an exemption from the registration requirements
of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities
Act”), and applicable state securities laws. This press release
does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to
buy any securities of the Company, nor shall there be any sale of the
Company’s securities, in any jurisdiction in which such offer,
solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to the registration or
qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction.
The Company can provide no assurance that the settlement of the Exchange
Offers will occur on the terms described in this press release, or at
all.
About Neiman Marcus Group
Neiman Marcus Group is a luxury, multi-branded, omni-channel fashion
retailer conducting integrated store and online operations under the
Neiman Marcus, Bergdorf Goodman, Neiman Marcus Last Call, Horchow, and
mytheresa brand names. For more information, visit http://www.neimanmarcusgroup.com.
Forward Looking Statements
The Company has included statements in this press release that
constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section
21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and Section 27A
of the Securities Act. As a general matter, forward-looking statements
are those focused on future or anticipated events or trends,
expectations and beliefs. Such statements are intended to be identified
by using words such as “believe,” “expect,” “intend,” “estimate,”
“anticipate,” “will,” “project,” “plan” and similar expressions in
connection with any discussion of future operating or financial
performance. Any forward-looking statements are and will be based upon
the Company’s then-current expectations, estimates and assumptions
regarding future events and are applicable only as of the dates of such
statements. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on such
forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are not
guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties,
and actual results may differ materially from those projected in this
press release for reasons, among others, including those factors
described in the “Risk Factors” and “Management’s Discussion and
Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” sections and
elsewhere in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K and those factors
described in the “Risk Factors” section and elsewhere in the Company’s
Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, both filed with the Securities and
Exchange Commission. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or
revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new
information, future events or otherwise.
