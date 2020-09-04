Neiman Marcus expects to emerge from bankruptcy by end-September

The luxury department store chain filed for bankruptcy protection in May, in one of the highest-profile retail collapses during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The 113-year old company said certain institutional investors will fund a $750 million exit financing package that would fully refinance its deb

tor-in-possession loan and provide additional liquidity for its business. (https://reut.rs/3lQGqFE)

The Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas, Houston Division, approved Neiman Marcus' reorganization plan.

Clothing company J.Crew Group Inc said last week it expects to emerge from bankruptcy in early September.

By Uday Sampath Kumar