Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Neiman Marcus expects to emerge from bankruptcy by end-September

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/04/2020 | 05:28pm EDT
The signage outside the Neiman Marcus store is seen in New York

Neiman Marcus Group said on Friday it expected to emerge from Chapter 11 bankruptcy by the end of this month under a restructuring plan that is likely to eliminate more than $4 billion of its debt.

The luxury department store chain filed for bankruptcy protection in May, in one of the highest-profile retail collapses during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The 113-year old company said certain institutional investors will fund a $750 million exit financing package that would fully refinance its deb
tor-in-possession loan and provide additional liquidity for its business. (https://reut.rs/3lQGqFE)

The Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas, Houston Division, approved Neiman Marcus' reorganization plan.

Clothing company J.Crew Group Inc said last week it expects to emerge from bankruptcy in early September.

By Uday Sampath Kumar

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:42pUtilities Down After Strong Jobs Report -- Utilities Roundup
DJ
05:35pJERRY MCNERNEY : Rep. McNerney Introduces Legislation to Promote Renewable Energy Use
PU
05:28pNeiman Marcus expects to emerge from bankruptcy by end-September
RE
05:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
05:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
05:12pCommunications Services Down As Investors Retreat From Growth Sectors -- Communications Services Roundup
DJ
05:10pCarlos Ghosn's accused escape plotters can be extradited to Japan, U.S. judge says
RE
05:09pMaterials Up After Jobs Report - Materials Roundup
DJ
05:07pTSX falls 1.4% to 16,218.01
RE
05:07pTech Down On Reports Of SoftBank Bet, But Pares Losses Late In Session -- Tech Roundup
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1NORDIC AMERICAN TANKERS LIMITED : NORDIC AMERICAN TANKERS LTD (NYSE: NAT) – Purchase of shares by NAT bo..
2JUST EAT TAKEAWAY.COM N.V. : JUST EAT TAKEAWAY COM N : All systems 'go' for Just Eat Takeaway.com Grubhub acqu..
3ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC : SHELL A : UBS reaffirms its Buy rating
4TESLA, INC. : TESLA : U.S. stocks sink again; Dow loses more than 300 points
5NORWEGIAN AIR SHUTTLE ASA : NORWEGIAN AIR SHUTTLE ASA : (NAS) - Traffic figures for August 2020

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group