Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Neiman Marcus to furlough nearly 14,000 workers amid virus crisis

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/30/2020 | 07:08pm EDT

Luxury retailer Neiman Marcus said on Monday it would furlough most of its about 14,000 workers, as the coronavirus crisis forced it to close all stores till the end of April.

Employees not impacted by the furloughs will also take pay cuts in April, with Chief Executive Officer Geoffroy van Raemdonck forgoing his salary for the month, Raemdonck said in a statement.

Top U.S. retailers, including Macy's Inc, Kohl's Corp and Gap Inc, also announced mass furloughs on Monday and said they will also keep stores closed in April as coronavirus cases in the country reached nearly 141,000.

"We will reassess whether the store closures and corresponding furlough will continue beyond April 30th as the date approaches," Raemdonck said.

The company was earlier reported to be in bankruptcy talks with its lenders as it struggled to ease its $4.3 billion debt load.

(Reporting by Shariq Khan in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
07:56pJapan February factory output rises 0.4% month-on-month
RE
07:53pAirbnb to pay out $250 million to hosts to help ease coronavirus cancellation pain
RE
07:51pJapan's jobless rate steady at 2.4% in February - government
RE
07:46pActivist investor Starboard says it has 9.3% stake in software firm Commvault
RE
07:42pInstacart, Amazon workers strike as labor unrest grows during coronavirus crisis
RE
07:38pSouth Korea's February factory output contracts most in over 11 years
RE
07:38pERC EQUIPOISE : ERCE Energy Review Q1 2020
PU
07:28pNAVARRE MINERALS : 31/03/2020 – Response to COVID-19
PU
07:27pUK business confidence crashes on coronavirus hit - Lloyds
RE
07:10pOil pipeline, producer standoff prompts new call for Texas shale curbs
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1TRANSCONTINENTAL REALTY INVESTORS, I : TRANSCONTINENTAL REALTY: 4Q Earnings Snapshot
2JCDECAUX : JCDECAUX : to acquire a minority stake in Clear Media Limited as part of a consortium of investors
3AMARIN CORPORATION PLC : AMARIN : Comments on Ruling in VASCEPA® ANDA Litigation
4WHEATON PRECIOUS METALS CORP. : WHEATON PRECIOUS METALS : Provides Details of Annual and Special Meeting of Sh..
5INOVALIS REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUS : INOVALIS REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST : REIT Announces Reliance on Fina..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group