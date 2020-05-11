Log in
Neiman Will Burn Hundreds of Millions in Bankruptcy Before Stores Open

05/11/2020

By Soma Biswas

Neiman Marcus Group Ltd., the luxury department-store chain that filed for bankruptcy last week, expects to burn through $300 million before it can reopen its stores.

At a hearing Friday in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Houston, Neiman adviser Tyler Cowan said the overall cash burn is forecast to reach $370 million by the end of July.

The chain, one of the first big retailers to file for bankruptcy amid the coronavirus pandemic, closed its stores in March, furloughing many of its 14,000 employees and reducing hours and pay for the rest.

At the hearing, the retailer's first after filing for bankruptcy, Judge David Jones signed off on a $650 million bankruptcy loan, provided by the company's biggest lenders and bondholders to finance the bankruptcy process.

The lenders providing the debtor-in-possession loan include Pacific Investment Management Co., Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP and Sixth Street Partners LLC. The three funds together hold more than $1.6 billion of Neiman's $2.9 billion in term loans, court filings show.

The same group of lenders and noteholders has committed to a $750 million chapter 11 exit package that will refinance the bankruptcy loan and provide new capital when Neiman emerges from bankruptcy.

Judge Jones overruled objections to the loan from a rival lender group led by Mudrick Capital Management LP, which had proposed an alternative offer and had argued the company was accepting excessive fees.

"It is expensive money," said Judge Jones. "The only thing worse than having expensive money is not having a business to reorganize."

The Pimco-led lender group, which committed to fund the full amount of the bankruptcy and exit loans, will earn a fee of 13% in the form of shares in Neiman once it emerges from bankruptcy, Mr. Cowan said.

All other Neiman lenders and secured bondholders will have a chance to put up money for the loans as well, but they will earn smaller fees, according to court filings.

"This DIP loan is unusual -- we are seeking financing for a company which is largely not operating. The magnitude of cash burn is unlike any other I've seen in a chapter 11," Mr. Cowan said.

Under the loan terms, Neiman is required to obtain bankruptcy-court approval for its restructuring plan within six months.

Write to Soma Biswas at soma.biswas@wsj.com

