Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR), Pluralsight, Inc. (PS) & Burford Capital Limited (BRFRF, BRFRY) Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds of Class Actions

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/04/2019 | 03:01pm EDT

NEW YORK, Oct. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Attorney Advertising -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC reminds investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against the following publicly-traded companies. You can review a copy of the Complaints by visiting the links below or you may contact Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or his Investor Relations Analyst, Yael Hurwitz of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC at 212-697-6484. If you suffered a loss, you can request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff.  Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff. A lead plaintiff acts on behalf of all other class members in directing the litigation. The lead plaintiff can select a law firm of its choice. An investor's ability to share in any potential future recovery is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff. 

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ: NKTR)
Class Period: February 15, 2019 - August 8, 2019
Deadline: October 18, 2019
For more info: www.bgandg.com/nktr
The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) that the Company did not comply with current good manufacturing practices; (2) that, as a result, batches of NKTR-214 were not produced consistently and differed meaningfully; (3) that clinical results from PIVOT-02 differed based on the batch of NKTR-214 used in the study; (4) that, as a result, the PIVOT-02 study did not produce statistically significant results to support a finding of clinical benefit; and (5) as a result, Nektar’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Pluralsight, Inc. (NASDAQ: PS) 
Class Period: August 2, 2018 - July 31, 2019
Deadline: October 15, 2019
For more info: www.bgandg.com/ps
The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Pluralsight was experiencing sales execution challenges which impacted its billings; (2) Pluralsight was experiencing substantial delays in hiring and properly training its salesforce that would be necessary to meet its lofty billing projections; (3) Pluralsight was behind on the onboarding of new sales representatives which was causing sales execution issues and preventing the Company from meeting its high growth projections; and (4) as a result, Pluralsight’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Burford Capital Limited (OTCMKT: BRFRF, BRFRY)
Class Period: March 18, 2015 - August 7, 2019
Deadline: October 21, 2019
For more info: www.bgandg.com/brfrf
The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Burford has been manipulating its metrics, including ROIC and IRR, to create a misleading picture of investment returns to investors; (2) these manipulations hid the fact that the Company is at high risk for a liquidity crunch and is already arguably insolvent; and (3) as a result of the aforementioned misconduct, Defendants’ statements about Burford’s business, operations, and prospects were materially false and/or misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

Contact:
Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC
Peretz Bronstein or Yael Hurwitz
212-697-6484 | info@bgandg.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
03:42pKENTUCKY FIRST FEDERAL BANCORP : Announces Payment of Quarterly Dividend
AQ
03:42pHYATT HOTELS : Announces Timing of Third Quarter 2019 Earnings Release and Investor Conference Call
BU
03:40pANGIODYNAMICS : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations. (form 10-Q)
AQ
03:39pWALMART : Go Global Retail to Acquire ModCloth From Walmart
DJ
03:38pPYROGENESIS CANADA : IIROC Trading Halt - PYR
AQ
03:37pEVERSOURCE ENERGY : Employees and Volunteer Rescue Divers Bring Peace of Mind Along Connecticut River
PU
03:37pRAPID7 : Metasploit Wrap-Up
PU
03:37pHillsdale College, USA Shooting Launch New Apparel Line
GL
03:36pQUEST DIAGNOSTICS : To Release Third Quarter 2019 Financial Results On October 22
PR
03:33pTESLA : automated parking problems seen liability of app 'driver' for now
RE
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1AIRBUS SE : Trump hails 'nice victory' on trade as EU whisky, wine makers left reeling
2APPLE INC. : APPLE : chief says hopes to see trade barriers near zero
3ARYZTA : ARYZTA : announces binding offer to sell the majority of its Picard stake for total consideration of ..
4BP to make Bernard Looney CEO as climate challenge looms
5NORWEGIAN AIR SHUTTLE ASA : NORWEGIAN AIR SHUTTLE : Traffic Figures September 2019

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group