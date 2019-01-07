Log in
Nellie Liang Withdraws From Consideration for Fed Board Seat

01/07/2019 | 08:12pm EST

By Andrew Ackerman and Nick Timiraos

The White House said Monday it would withdraw the nomination of former Federal Reserve economist Nellie Liang to serve on the central bank's board of governors at her request.

"We regret to announce that today Nellie Liang notified us that she has withdrawn from nomination to the Federal Reserve Board of Governors," said White House spokeswoman Lindsay Walters. "We supported her nomination and believe she would have made a good governor."

Ms. Liang, who retired from the Fed two years ago, was nominated last September by President Trump to one of two remaining vacancies on the Fed's seven-member board, but her nomination immediately met resistance from bank lobbyists and some Republican senators.

More to come

