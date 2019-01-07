Nellie Liang Withdraws From Consideration for Fed Board Seat -- Second Update

By Nick Timiraos and Andrew Ackerman

WASHINGTON -- Former Federal Reserve economist Nellie Liang, whom the Trump administration had nominated to serve on the central bank's board of governors, withdrew from consideration Monday, a casualty of opposition from the banking industry which feared she would stymie efforts to loosen financial regulation.

Ms. Liang said in a statement Monday she had withdrawn "because the likelihood of a prolonged process could have left me in professional limbo for too long." She added, "I have great respect for the Federal Reserve and its current leadership."

Ms. Liang, who retired from the Fed two years ago, was nominated last September by President Trump to one of two remaining vacancies on the Fed's seven-member board, but her nomination immediately met resistance from bank lobbyists and some Republican senators.

"We supported her nomination and believe she would have made a good governor," said White House spokeswoman Lindsay Walters in announcing Ms. Liang's decision on Monday evening.

Ms. Liang spearheaded efforts after the 2008 financial crisis to form the Fed's office that oversees risks in the financial system, and the White House had selected her for the post to provide crisis-fighting heft to the Fed's leadership. She joined the Fed in 1986 as a research economist and spent her career there until 2017, when she joined the Brookings Institution in Washington, D.C., as a senior fellow.

Ms. Liang's nomination had received enthusiastic support from Fed Chairman Jerome Powell and a broad spectrum of central bank veterans, but it faced early opposition from others.

"I have some concerns about her approach on specific regulatory matters as well as general regulatory matters," said Sen. Pat Toomey (R., Penn.) in an interview last November.

Both the banking lobby and some lawmakers have been unhappy with what they thought was too slow a pace of bank deregulation in the Trump administration and by the Fed.

Bank lobbyists have been disappointed that a banking bill designed to ease regulations for small and midsize banks last year didn't do more. They are also disappointed that under Randal Quarles, the Fed's vice chairman for supervision, there haven't been more dramatic regulatory changes, even though Mr. Quarles has worked to simplify several postcrisis rules.

That frustration boiled over with Ms. Liang's nomination, according to her critics who believed she would stymie deregulation. She wasn't given a Senate confirmation hearing last fall.

Mr. Trump would have had to renominate Ms. Liang for her to be confirmed by the current Senate and some of the largest U.S. banks had urged the administration not to do so.

The White House hadn't announced its intentions as of Monday, although some people familiar with the process said they expected her name to be resubmitted.

Mr. Trump has repeatedly criticized the Fed's recent interest rate increases. The central bank raised its benchmark short-term rate four times last year, most recently in December to a range between 2.25% and 2.5%. All of the rate increases were agreed to unanimously by the Fed's rate-setting committee, which in December included all four of Mr. Trump's nominees, including Mr. Powell.

Mr. Trump called on the Fed not to raise interest rates before its December move. His advisers have convinced him that he can't dismiss Mr. Powell over his unhappiness with Fed policy.

Mr. Trump has the opportunity to fill two vacancies on the Fed's board, which is the primary way the president can influence monetary policy. The White House hasn't said what it plans to do with a second vacancy.

The president nominated Carnegie Mellon economist Marvin Goodfriend for the position in 2017, and he cleared the Senate Banking Committee on a party-line vote one year ago. However, he wasn't confirmed by the full Senate and his nomination expired with the adjournment of the last Congress. Mr. Trump would have to renominate Mr. Goodfriend for him to be confirmed by the current Senate.

Ms. Liang's nomination had been championed inside the White House by Kevin Hassett, the chairman of the Council of Economic Advisers, and outside of it by Kevin Warsh, a former Fed governor who had been considered by Mr. Trump to serve as Fed chairman in 2017.

As tensions between Mr. Trump and the Fed flared last fall, one of the president's allies urged him to scuttle Ms. Liang's nomination to send a message to the central bank. In October, former campaign manager Corey Lewandowski wrote an opinion piece in The Hill newspaper criticizing the Fed as a "rogue agency" that was "trying to sabotage the Trump economic recovery." Mr. Trump should pull Ms. Liang's nomination, he said, in order to "fire a torpedo across the bow of the Fed."

Write to Andrew Ackerman at andrew.ackerman@wsj.com and Nick Timiraos at nick.timiraos@wsj.com