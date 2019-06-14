Nemaura Medical : Annual report

© Copyright 2019, Issuer Direct Corporation. All Right Reserved. Distribution of this document is strictly prohibited, subject to the terms of use.

For the fiscal year ended March 31, 2019

Commission File Number 001-38355

NEMAURA MEDICAL INC.

Advanced Technology Innovation Centre,

Loughborough University Science and Enterprise Parks

5 Oakwood Drive,

Loughborough, Leicestershire

LE11 3QF

United Kingdom

Registrant's telephone number, including area code: + 44 1509 222912

Securities registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Act: Title of Each Class Name of each exchange on which registered Trading Symbol Common Stock, $0.0001 par value NASDAQ Capital Market NMRD

The aggregate market value of the registrant's common stock held by non-affiliates computed based on the closing sales price of such stock on September 30, 2018 was $151,532,841.

The number of shares outstanding of the registrant's common stock, as of June 9, 2019 was 207,989,304.