Nemaura Medical : Annual report

Nemaura Medical Inc.
Form: 10-K
Date Filed: 2019-06-14
Corporate Issuer CIK: 1602078
Commission File Number 001-38355
NEMAURA MEDICAL INC.
(Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter)
Nevada
46-5027260
(State or other jurisdiction of incorporation or organization)
(I.R.S. Employer Identification No.)
Advanced Technology Innovation Centre,
Loughborough University Science and Enterprise Parks
5 Oakwood Drive,
Loughborough, Leicestershire
LE11 3QF
United Kingdom
(Address of principal executive offices) (Zip Code)
Registrant's telephone number, including area code: + 44 1509 222912
Securities registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Act:
Title of Each Class
Name of each exchange on which registered
Common Stock, $0.0001 par value
NASDAQ Capital Market
NMRD
Indicate by check mark if the registrant is a well-known seasoned issuer, as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act. Yes ☐ No ☒
Indicate by check mark if the registrant is not required to file reports pursuant to Section 13 or Section 15(d) of the Act. Yes ☐ No ☒.
Indicate by check mark whether the registrant (1) has filed all reports required to be filed by Section 13 or 15(d) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 during the preceding 12 months (or for such shorter period that the registrant was required to file such reports), and (2) has been subject to such filing requirements for the past 90 days. Yes ☒ No ☐.
Indicate by check mark whether the registrant has submitted electronically every Interactive Data File required to be submitted pursuant to Rule 405 of Regulation S-T (§ 232.405 of this chapter) during the preceding 12 months (or for such shorter period that the registrant was required to submit such files). Yes ☒ No ☐.
Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is a large accelerated filer, an accelerated filer, a non-accelerated filer, a smaller reporting company, or an emerging growth company. See the definitions of "large accelerated filer," "accelerated filer", "smaller reporting company" and "emerging growth company" in Rule 12b-2 of the Exchange Act.
Large accelerated filer ☐
Accelerated filer ☒
Non-accelerated filer ☐ (Do not check if a smaller reporting company)
Smaller reporting company ☒
Emerging growth company ☒
If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act. ☐
Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is a shell company (as defined in Rule 12b-2 of the Exchange Act). Yes ☐ No ☒.
The aggregate market value of the registrant's common stock held by non-affiliates computed based on the closing sales price of such stock on September 30, 2018 was $151,532,841.
The number of shares outstanding of the registrant's common stock, as of June 9, 2019 was 207,989,304.
NEMAURA MEDICAL INC.
INDEX TO ANNUAL REPORT ON FORM 10-K
Page
PART I
Item 1.
Business.
3
Item 1A.
Risk Factors.
16
Item 1B.
Unresolved Staff Comments.
29
Item 2.
Properties.
29
Item 3.
Legal Proceedings.
29
Item 4.
Mine Safety Disclosures
29
PART II
Item 5.
Market for Registrant's Common Equity, Related Stockholder Matters and Issuer Purchases of Equity
Securities.
30
Item 6.
Selected Financial Data.
31
Item 7.
Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations.
31
Item 7A.
Quantitative and Qualitative Disclosures About Market Risk.
37
Item 8.
Financial Statements and Supplementary Data.
37
Item 9.
Changes in and Disagreements with Accountants on Accounting and Financial Disclosure.
38
Item 9A.
Controls and Procedures.
38
Item 9B.
Other Information.
40
PART III
Item 10.
Directors, Executive Officers and Corporate Governance.
40
Item 11.
Executive Compensation.
44
Item 12.
Security Ownership of Certain Beneficial Owners and Management and Related Stockholder Matters.
45
Item 13.
Certain Relationships and Related Transactions, and Director Independence.
46
Item 14.
Principal Accountant Fees and Services.
46
Item 15.
Exhibits, Financial Statement Schedules.
47
DISCLOSURE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
Certain statements contained in this Annual Report that are not historical facts constitute forward-looking statements, within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, and are intended to be covered by the safe harbors created by that Act. Reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements because they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, which may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date made. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which they are made.
The words "believe," "anticipate," "design," "estimate," "plan," "predict," "seek," "expect," "intend," "may," "could," "should," "potential," "likely," "projects," "continue," "will," and "would" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward- looking statements contain these identifying words. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of the future as there are a number of meaningful factors that could cause Nemaura Medical Inc.'s ("Nemaura Medical") actual results to vary materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements. These statements are based on certain assumptions made based on experience, expected future developments and other factors Nemaura Medical believes are appropriate in the circumstances. Factors which could cause actual results to differ from expectations, many of which are beyond Nemaura Medical's control, include, but are not limited to, obtaining regulatory approval for our sugarBEAT device, conducting successful clinical trials, executing agreements required to successfully advance the Company's objectives; retaining the management and scientific team to advance the product; overcoming adverse changes in market conditions and the regulatory environment; obtaining and enforcing intellectual property rights; obtaining adequate financing in the future through product licensing, public or private equity or debt financing or otherwise; dealing with general business conditions and competition; and other factors referenced herein in "Risk Factors." Except as required by law, we do not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statement. We disclaim any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.
