Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Nemaura Medical : Current report

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/27/2019 | 09:00pm EDT

SECURITIES & EXCHANGE COMMISSION EDGAR FILING

Nemaura Medical Inc.

Form: 8-K

Date Filed: 2019-03-27

Corporate Issuer CIK: 1602078

© Copyright 2019, Issuer Direct Corporation. All Right Reserved. Distribution of this document is strictly prohibited, subject to the terms of use.

UNITED STATES

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

WASHINGTON, D.C. 20549

FORM 8-K

CURRENT REPORT

Pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d) of the Securities Exchange Act 1934

Date of Report (date of earliest event reported): March 22, 2019

NEMAURA MEDICAL, INC.

(Exact name of registrant as specified in charter)

Nevada

(State or other jurisdiction of incorporation)

001-38355

46-5027260

(Commission File Number)

(IRS Employer Identification No.)

Advanced Technology Innovation Centre,

Loughborough University Science and Enterprise Parks,

5 Oakwood Drive,

Loughborough, Leicestershire LE11 3QF

United Kingdom

(Address of principal executive offices and zip code)

00 44 1509 222912

(Registrant's telephone number including area code)

(Registrant's former name or former address, if changed since last report)

Check the appropriate box below if the Form 8-K filing is intended to simultaneously satisfy the filing obligation of registrant under any of the following provisions:

[_] Written communications pursuant to Rule 425 under the Securities Act (17 CFR 230.425)

[_] Soliciting material pursuant to Rule 14a-12(b) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14a-12(b))

[_] Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 14d-2(b) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14d-2(b))

[_] Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 13e-4(c) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.13e-4(c))

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is an emerging growth company as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933 (17 CFR §230.405) or Rule 12b-2 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (17 CFR §240.12b-2).

Emerging growth company [_]

If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act.

Item 5.07 Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders.

On March 22, 2019, Nemaura Medical Inc. (the "Company") held its 2019 annual meeting of stockholders (the "Annual Meeting") to vote on the following matters:

1. Election of Directors

All of the following five (5) nominees were elected to the Company's Board of Directors, in accordance with the voting results listed below, to serve for a term of one year, until the next Annual Meeting and until their successors have been duly elected and have qualified.

Nominee

For

Against

Withheld

Broker Non-Votes

Dewan Fazlul Hoque Chowdhury

149,553,850

--

17,892

--

--

--

Bashir Timol

149,553,780

--

17,962

--

--

--

Thomas Moore

149,538,580

--

33,162

--

--

--

Dr. Salim Natha

149,538,150

--

33,592

--

--

Timothy Johnson

149,538,580

--

33,162

--

2. Ratification of the Company's Independent Auditors

Stockholders ratified the appointment of Mayer Hoffman McCann P.C. as the independent auditors of the Company for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2019, in accordance with the voting results listed below.

For

Against

Abstain

Broker Non-Votes

154,185,722

39,865

110,054

--

3. Advisory Vote on Executive Compensation

Stockholders approved the compensation paid to the Company's named executive officers as disclosed in the 2018 Proxy Statement under "Executive Compensation" on an advisory basis, in accordance with the voting results listed below.

For

Against

Abstain

Broker Non-Votes

149,484,506

22,553

64,683

--

4.Advisory Vote on Frequency of Advisory Vote on Executive Compensation

1 year

2 years

3 years

Abstain

Broker Non-Votes

138,323

91,098

149,325,619

16,700

--

In light of the foregoing vote regarding Proposal 4, the Company has decided to include an advisory stockholder vote on the compensation of executives in its proxy materials every three years.

SIGNATURES

Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned hereunto duly authorized.

Nemaura Medical Inc.

By: /s/ Dewan F H Chowdhury

Date: March 27, 2019Name: Dewan F H Chowdhury Title: Chief Executive Officer

Disclaimer

Nemaura Medical Inc. published this content on 27 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 March 2019 00:59:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
09:56pCANADIAN CANNABIS : Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg launch Canadian cannabis company
AQ
09:52pHENNES & MAURITZ : New store openings, local collaboration on the cards for H&M South Africa
AQ
09:52pNEDBANK : Customer experience will make or break traditional banks
AQ
09:52pTIGER BRANDS : KOO helps mom come put silver lining around her family's 'ku-rough' day
AQ
09:52pMARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL : Hotels, TED inspires creative thinking with first Fellows Salon
AQ
09:52pPICK 'N PAY STORES : Do not forget to measure the ROI of your brand mojo
AQ
09:49pCARLOS GHOSN : Nissan panel says facts point to legal violations by ousted chairman Ghosn
RE
09:45pOMANI QATARI TELECOMMUNICATIONS CMP SAOG : Ooredoo is platinum sponsor of 13th GES Annual Careers Fair
AQ
09:45pSONAE INDUSTRIA : Indústria, SGPS, SA announces consolidated results of 2018
PU
09:45pDOHA BANK : opens registration for Green Run
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1BOEING COMPANY (THE) : BOEING : U.S. FAA says handling aircraft approval on its own would cost $1.8 billion
2Nissan panel says facts point to legal violations by ousted chairman Ghosn
3AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP : Boeing rolls out software fix to defend 737 MAX franchise, awaits U.S. regulator's a..
4JOHNSON & JOHNSON : JOHNSON & JOHNSON : New Jersey jury finds J&J not liable in talc cancer trial; company set..
5BAYER AG : BAYER : Jury Awards Over $80 Million to California Man in Roundup Trial -- 3rd Update

HOT NEWS
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.