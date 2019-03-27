Nemaura Medical : Current report

SECURITIES & EXCHANGE COMMISSION EDGAR FILING
Nemaura Medical Inc.
Form: 8-K
Date Filed: 2019-03-27
Corporate Issuer CIK: 1602078
UNITED STATES
SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
WASHINGTON, D.C. 20549
FORM 8-K
CURRENT REPORT
Pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d) of the Securities Exchange Act 1934
Date of Report (date of earliest event reported): March 22, 2019
NEMAURA MEDICAL, INC.
(Exact name of registrant as specified in charter)
Nevada
(State or other jurisdiction of incorporation)
001-38355
46-5027260
(Commission File Number)
(IRS Employer Identification No.)
Advanced Technology Innovation Centre,
Loughborough University Science and Enterprise Parks,
5 Oakwood Drive,
Loughborough, Leicestershire LE11 3QF
United Kingdom
(Address of principal executive offices and zip code)
00 44 1509 222912
(Registrant's telephone number including area code)
(Registrant's former name or former address, if changed since last report)
Item 5.07 Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders.
On March 22, 2019, Nemaura Medical Inc. (the "Company") held its 2019 annual meeting of stockholders (the "Annual Meeting") to vote on the following matters:
1. Election of Directors
All of the following five (5) nominees were elected to the Company's Board of Directors, in accordance with the voting results listed below, to serve for a term of one year, until the next Annual Meeting and until their successors have been duly elected and have qualified.
Nominee
For
Against
Withheld
Broker Non-Votes
Dewan Fazlul Hoque Chowdhury
149,553,850
--
17,892
--
Bashir Timol
149,553,780
--
17,962
--
Thomas Moore
149,538,580
--
33,162
--
Dr. Salim Natha
149,538,150
--
33,592
--
Timothy Johnson
149,538,580
--
33,162
--
2. Ratification of the Company's Independent Auditors
Stockholders ratified the appointment of Mayer Hoffman McCann P.C. as the independent auditors of the Company for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2019, in accordance with the voting results listed below.
For
Against
Abstain
Broker Non-Votes
154,185,722
39,865
110,054
--
3. Advisory Vote on Executive Compensation
Stockholders approved the compensation paid to the Company's named executive officers as disclosed in the 2018 Proxy Statement under "Executive Compensation" on an advisory basis, in accordance with the voting results listed below.
For
|
|
Abstain
|
|
|
|
|
4.Advisory Vote on Frequency of Advisory Vote on Executive Compensation
1 year
|
|
3 years
|
|
Broker Non-Votes
138,323
91,098
149,325,619
16,700
--
In light of the foregoing vote regarding Proposal 4, the Company has decided to include an advisory stockholder vote on the compensation of executives in its proxy materials every three years.
SIGNATURES
Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned hereunto duly authorized.
Nemaura Medical Inc.
By: /s/ Dewan F H Chowdhury
Date: March 27, 2019Name: Dewan F H Chowdhury Title: Chief Executive Officer
