NeoImmuneTech Announces Formation of Scientific Advisory Board to Support Development of its Immunotherapeutics Portfolio

NeoImmuneTech, Inc., a clinical-stage T-cell focused biopharmaceutical company dedicated to expanding the immuno-oncology frontier, today announced the appointment of distinguished research and development thought leaders to a newly formed scientific advisory board (“SAB”). The SAB will help guide NeoImmuneTech in its efforts to advance a pipeline of novel immunotherapeutics to treat cancer and infectious diseases.

“The formation of our Scientific Advisory Board is an important step for NeoImmuneTech in our ongoing quest to expand the frontier of immuno-oncology,” said Se Hwan Yang, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer of NeoImmuneTech. “These highly respected leaders will bring rich scientific insights in addition to an external academic and industry perspective to our continuing development of Hyleukin-7 and our growing pipeline of immunotherapies.”

NeoImmuneTech’s Scientific Advisory Board members are:

Rafi Ahmed, Ph.D., Professor of Microbiology and Immunology in the Emory University School of Medicine. Dr. Ahmed is a member of the National Academy of Sciences and a world-renowned immunologist whose work during the past decades has been highly influential in shaping the current understanding of memory T cell differentiation and anti-viral T and B cell immunity.

David Lebwohl, M.D., Chief Medical Officer at Semma Therapeutics, a subsidiary of Vertex Pharmaceuticals. Previously, he was Senior Vice President and Franchise Global Program Head for the CAR-T Program at Novartis. In this position he led the development of Kymriah®, resulting in the approval of the first CAR-T therapy worldwide. While at Novartis, Dr. Lebwohl also served as the Global Head of Oncology Clinical Development and Global Program Head responsible for the development and approval of Afinitor.

Crystal L. Mackall, M.D., the Ernest and Amelia Gallo Family Professor of Pediatrics and Internal Medicine at Stanford University, Director of the Parker Institute for Cancer Immunotherapy at Stanford. Dr. Mackall has led an internationally recognized translational research program spanning basic studies of T cell homeostasis and tumor immunology and clinical trials of immune based therapies for cancer. Her work is credited with identifying an essential role for the thymus in human T cell regeneration and discovering IL-7 as the master regulator of T cell homeostasis.

Debasish Roychowdhury, M.D., Chief Medical Officer at Partner Therapeutics. Dr. Roychowdhury brings decades of clinical development and regulatory leadership. Previously, Dr. Roychowdhury was the Senior Vice President and Head of the Global Oncology Division at Sanofi. He also served as the Vice President for Clinical Development at GlaxoSmithKline and directed the Oncology Global Regulatory group at Eli Lilly and Company in his earlier career.

About Hyleukin-7™

Hyleukin-7™, the only clinical-stage long-acting human IL-7, is uniquely positioned to address unmet medical needs in immuno-oncology. IL-7 is a fundamental cytokine for T-cell development and for sustaining immune response to chronic antigens (as in cancer). Hyleukin-7's favorable PK/PD and safety profiles make it an ideal combination partner for immunotherapy standard of care (SOC) such as Checkpoint Inhibitor and CAR-T therapies. Hyleukin-7 is being studied in multiple clinical trials in solid tumors, and being planned for testing in hematologic malignancies, additional solid tumors and other immunology-focused indications.

About NeoImmuneTech

NeoImmuneTech, Inc. (NIT) is a clinical-stage T-cell focused biopharmaceutical company dedicated to expanding the immuno-oncology frontier with Hyleukin-7 and beyond. NIT is partnering with industry and academic leaders to investigate Hyleukin-7 in combination with various immunotherapeutics. For more information, please visit www.neoimmunetech.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191113005451/en/