NeoImmuneTech, Genexine, SNUH and POSTECH researchers Announce Presentations at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting 2019

NeoImmuneTech,
Inc. (NIT), a T cell-based therapeutics company, today announced the
presentation of new research at the AACR Annual Meeting, being held
March 29 - April 3, 2019 in Atlanta, GA. Study results regarding
Hyleukin-7™ (Interleukin-7-hyFc), developed jointly with Korean
affiliate company Genexine, Inc. (Genexine), will be presented in two
posters.
Presentation Details:
Title: CT045. Hyleukin-7, a long-acting interleukin-7, increased
absolute lymphocyte counts after subcutaneous and intramuscular
administration in healthy subjects
Date: April 1, 2019
This poster details Hyleukin-7’s safety profile and T cell boosting
effects from the first-in-human study in healthy subjects. Hyleukin-7
administration was well-tolerated, exhibited dose-dependent increases in
T cells, and significantly increased killer and memory T cells, which
are crucial for effective anti-tumor response. Additionally, the poster
reports that dose escalation of Hyleukin-7 in multiple ongoing clinical
trials in cancer patients has shown similar safety profiles to the
first-in-human study, and also demonstrated dose-dependent increases of
killer T cells. The study was led by professor Howard Lee of Seoul
National University Hospital (SNUH).
Title: 4991. Hyleukin-7, the Fc-fused interleukin-7, generates
anti-tumor activity by modulating both adaptive and innate immune cells
in the tumor microenvironment
Date: April 3, 2019
Data shown here focuses on the anti-cancer mechanism of Hyleukin-7 from
preclinical studies. Hyleukin-7affected the immune cells not
only in the peripheral blood but also in the tumor microenvironment
(TME). This study, led by professor Seung-Woo Lee of Pohang University
of Science and Technology (POSTECH), Korea, demonstrated that
administration of Hyleukin-7 in an animal cancer model significantly
increased the quantity of killer T cells. Most importantly, within the
TME killer T cells drastically increased while regulatory T cells and
myeloid lineage cells (immune suppressor cells) such as myeloid-derived
suppressor cells (MDSC) substantially decreased, resulting in
significant anti-tumor activity.
"This research is the first to demonstrate that a long-acting IL-7
effectively modulates the TME, significantly amplifying anti-tumor T
cells and reducing immune-suppressive cells such as MDSCs in the tumor,"
said professor Seung-Woo Lee. "These data allow us to envision
Hyleukin-7 as a potential next-generation cancer immunotherapy with a
differentiated function.”
“Having recently raised $92 million in Series D funding round, we aim to
use the funds to continue confirming the anti-tumor effects and mode of
action of Hyleukin-7 through multiple monotherapy and combination
therapy clinical trials in various tumor types,” added Se Hwan Yang,
Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer of NIT.
NIT and Genexine are currently conducting dose-escalation studies to
identify an optimal Hyleukin-7 dosing regimen in advanced solid tumors
and brain cancer (glioblastoma) patients. NIT and Genexine are also
collaborating with global pharmaceutical companies to combine Hyleukin-7
with anti-PD-1/anti-PD-L1 therapies in clinical trials in high-risk skin
cancers and triple-negative breast cancer patients in the United States
and Korea, respectively.
About Hyleukin-7™
Hyleukin-7™(rhIL-7-hyFc,
NT-I7), an immuno-oncology agent, is a T cell growth factor composed of
a covalently linked homodimer of engineered Interleukin-7 (IL-7)
molecule, biologically fused with the proprietary long-acting platform –
hyFc™. IL-7 is known to be a critical factor for T cells homeostasis,
acting to increase both the number and functionality of T cells.
Hyleukin-7 amplifies and reinvigorates persistent T cell immunity in the
treatment of patients with cancer and lymphopenia, thus providing unique
opportunities for immuno-oncology (IO) combination strategies.
Hyleukin-7 is being developed as an “IO enabling” therapy to harness T
cell immunity in combination with current cancer treatments such as
anti-PD-(L)1 agents or chemo/radiotherapy as well as next generation IO
therapeutics.
About NeoImmuneTech, Inc.
NeoImmuneTech (NIT) is developing
T cell-based therapeutics designed to prime, enhance and extend the
activity of current and future cancer therapies. Our lead product,
Hyleukin-7™, a T cell growth factor, amplifies and reinvigorates
persistent anti-tumor activity, which is pivotal to extending survival
of cancer patients. Hyleukin-7 is being studied in multiple clinical
trials in solid tumors, and being planned for testing in hematologic
malignancies, additional solid tumors and other immunology-focused
indications. www.neoimmunetech.com
NIT
is a U.S.-based company developing Hyleukin-7 for the U.S. and EU
markets in collaboration with Korean-based Genexine.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190403005160/en/