Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

NeoImmuneTech, Genexine, SNUH and POSTECH researchers Announce Presentations at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/03/2019 | 08:31am EDT

Data presented includes results from preclinical studies and clinical trials with the T cell amplifier Hyleukin-7™

NeoImmuneTech, Inc. (NIT), a T cell-based therapeutics company, today announced the presentation of new research at the AACR Annual Meeting, being held March 29 - April 3, 2019 in Atlanta, GA. Study results regarding Hyleukin-7™ (Interleukin-7-hyFc), developed jointly with Korean affiliate company Genexine, Inc. (Genexine), will be presented in two posters.

Presentation Details:

Title: CT045. Hyleukin-7, a long-acting interleukin-7, increased absolute lymphocyte counts after subcutaneous and intramuscular administration in healthy subjects
Date: April 1, 2019

This poster details Hyleukin-7’s safety profile and T cell boosting effects from the first-in-human study in healthy subjects. Hyleukin-7 administration was well-tolerated, exhibited dose-dependent increases in T cells, and significantly increased killer and memory T cells, which are crucial for effective anti-tumor response. Additionally, the poster reports that dose escalation of Hyleukin-7 in multiple ongoing clinical trials in cancer patients has shown similar safety profiles to the first-in-human study, and also demonstrated dose-dependent increases of killer T cells. The study was led by professor Howard Lee of Seoul National University Hospital (SNUH).

Title: 4991. Hyleukin-7, the Fc-fused interleukin-7, generates anti-tumor activity by modulating both adaptive and innate immune cells in the tumor microenvironment
Date: April 3, 2019

Data shown here focuses on the anti-cancer mechanism of Hyleukin-7 from preclinical studies. Hyleukin-7affected the immune cells not only in the peripheral blood but also in the tumor microenvironment (TME). This study, led by professor Seung-Woo Lee of Pohang University of Science and Technology (POSTECH), Korea, demonstrated that administration of Hyleukin-7 in an animal cancer model significantly increased the quantity of killer T cells. Most importantly, within the TME killer T cells drastically increased while regulatory T cells and myeloid lineage cells (immune suppressor cells) such as myeloid-derived suppressor cells (MDSC) substantially decreased, resulting in significant anti-tumor activity.

"This research is the first to demonstrate that a long-acting IL-7 effectively modulates the TME, significantly amplifying anti-tumor T cells and reducing immune-suppressive cells such as MDSCs in the tumor," said professor Seung-Woo Lee. "These data allow us to envision Hyleukin-7 as a potential next-generation cancer immunotherapy with a differentiated function.”

“Having recently raised $92 million in Series D funding round, we aim to use the funds to continue confirming the anti-tumor effects and mode of action of Hyleukin-7 through multiple monotherapy and combination therapy clinical trials in various tumor types,” added Se Hwan Yang, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer of NIT.

NIT and Genexine are currently conducting dose-escalation studies to identify an optimal Hyleukin-7 dosing regimen in advanced solid tumors and brain cancer (glioblastoma) patients. NIT and Genexine are also collaborating with global pharmaceutical companies to combine Hyleukin-7 with anti-PD-1/anti-PD-L1 therapies in clinical trials in high-risk skin cancers and triple-negative breast cancer patients in the United States and Korea, respectively.

About Hyleukin-7™
Hyleukin-7™(rhIL-7-hyFc, NT-I7), an immuno-oncology agent, is a T cell growth factor composed of a covalently linked homodimer of engineered Interleukin-7 (IL-7) molecule, biologically fused with the proprietary long-acting platform – hyFc™. IL-7 is known to be a critical factor for T cells homeostasis, acting to increase both the number and functionality of T cells. Hyleukin-7 amplifies and reinvigorates persistent T cell immunity in the treatment of patients with cancer and lymphopenia, thus providing unique opportunities for immuno-oncology (IO) combination strategies. Hyleukin-7 is being developed as an “IO enabling” therapy to harness T cell immunity in combination with current cancer treatments such as anti-PD-(L)1 agents or chemo/radiotherapy as well as next generation IO therapeutics.

About NeoImmuneTech, Inc.
NeoImmuneTech (NIT) is developing T cell-based therapeutics designed to prime, enhance and extend the activity of current and future cancer therapies. Our lead product, Hyleukin-7™, a T cell growth factor, amplifies and reinvigorates persistent anti-tumor activity, which is pivotal to extending survival of cancer patients. Hyleukin-7 is being studied in multiple clinical trials in solid tumors, and being planned for testing in hematologic malignancies, additional solid tumors and other immunology-focused indications. www.neoimmunetech.com
NIT is a U.S.-based company developing Hyleukin-7 for the U.S. and EU markets in collaboration with Korean-based Genexine.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
08:41aMANCHESTER UNITED : Juan Mata to become Man U ambassador after retirement
AQ
08:41aPARAMOUNT : launches marauder armoured vehicle, personnel carrier
AQ
08:41aALLIANZ : FG offers amnesty to owners of undeclared foreign assets
AQ
08:41aOANDO : profit after tax hits N28.8b
AQ
08:41aSTERLING BANK : grows net profit by 14.9% to N9.2b
AQ
08:41aWEMA BANK : rises by 36% to N3.08b
AQ
08:41aCRAY : Supercomputers to Feature New Intel Xeon Scalable Processors
AQ
08:41aMAZDA MOTOR : Police warn vehicle owners
AQ
08:41aROYAL DUTCH SHELL : Shell pays Fed Govt, agencies $6.397b
AQ
08:41aKELLOGG : selling Keebler and other brands for $1.3 billion
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1VOLKSWAGEN : VOLKSWAGEN : to Merge Indian Subsidiaries
2SUPERDRY PLC : SUPERDRY : OUT OF FASHION The air was suitably chilly as Superdry's investors came for a crunch..
3GENERAL MOTORS CORPORATION : Prices, Interest Rates Weigh on Auto Sales -- WSJ
4APPLE : APPLE : Corrections & Amplifications
5TENCENT HOLDINGS LTD : CHINESE TECH GIANT TENCENT PLANS $5 BILLION BOND SALE: sources

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About