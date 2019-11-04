Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

NeoTX Therapeutics to Present at the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer's 34th Annual Meeting

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/04/2019 | 08:01am EST

REHOVOT, Israel, Nov. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NeoTX Therapeutics, Ltd. today announced a presentation on the company’s lead candidate from its Selective T cell Redirection (STR) platform, naptumomab estafenatox (Nap), at the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer’s (SITC) 34th Annual Meeting being held November 6-10, 2019 in National Harbor, Maryland. The poster presentation will highlight preclinical data demonstrating that Nap and checkpoint inhibitors work synergistically to induce a prolonged and protective immune response against solid tumors.

Details on the presentation are as follows:

Abstract Title: Selective T cell Redirection Proteins (STR) Enhance the Anti-Tumor Activity of Checkpoint Inhibitors (CPIs) and can Lead to Long-Lasting Immunity Against the Tumor
Abstract Number: P657
Presenter: Meir Azulay, Ph.D.
Session Date & Time: Friday, November 8, 2019, 12:30 – 2:00 p.m. and 6:30 – 8:00 p.m. EST

About NeoTX
NeoTX Therapeutics Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to developing promising therapeutic candidates in the field of immuno-oncology (www.NeoTX.com).

Media Contact:
Cait Williamson, Ph.D.
LifeSci Public Relations
(646) 751-4366
cait@lifescipublicrelations.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
08:18aSCI ENGINEERED MATERIALS : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-Q)
AQ
08:17aNAPCO : Fiscal 1Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
08:17aItamar Medical Announces Blue Shield of CA and Blue Cross Blue Shield Federal Employee Plan to Include WatchPAT™ in Their Policies
GL
08:16aTRIMAS : 3Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
08:16aINSPERITY : Announces Third Quarter Results
BU
08:16aREUNION GOLD : reports additional high-grade gold intersections at Boulanger Project in French Guiana
AQ
08:16aLIVEXLIVE MEDIA : Appoints Jason Miller Global Head Of Sales And Brand Partnerships And Kyle Hoedl VP Of Marketing
PR
08:16aCOVETRUS : Partners with The Pet Fund® to Raise Money for Care of Diabetic Pets
BU
08:15aGLOBALDATA : Mothercare's dwindling authority as a specialist to blame for its demise, says GlobalData
PU
08:15aAMERISUR RESOURCES : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Amerisur Resources plc
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1BARCLAYS PLC : Equity trading to only get bloodier in Europe after Macquarie exit
2WIRECARD AG : WIRECARD : publishes details of Share Buyback Program 2019/I
3SAUDI ARAMCO: the oil colossus
4Saudi Aramco kick-starts what could be world's biggest IPO, offers scant details
5Thailand says new Asian trade deal to be signed in 2020

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group