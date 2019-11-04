NeoTX Therapeutics to Present at the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer's 34th Annual Meeting

REHOVOT, Israel, Nov. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NeoTX Therapeutics, Ltd. today announced a presentation on the company’s lead candidate from its Selective T cell Redirection (STR) platform, naptumomab estafenatox (Nap), at the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer’s (SITC) 34th Annual Meeting being held November 6-10, 2019 in National Harbor, Maryland. The poster presentation will highlight preclinical data demonstrating that Nap and checkpoint inhibitors work synergistically to induce a prolonged and protective immune response against solid tumors.



Details on the presentation are as follows:

Abstract Title: Selective T cell Redirection Proteins (STR) Enhance the Anti-Tumor Activity of Checkpoint Inhibitors (CPIs) and can Lead to Long-Lasting Immunity Against the Tumor

Abstract Number: P657

Presenter: Meir Azulay, Ph.D.

Session Date & Time: Friday, November 8, 2019, 12:30 – 2:00 p.m. and 6:30 – 8:00 p.m. EST

About NeoTX

NeoTX Therapeutics Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to developing promising therapeutic candidates in the field of immuno-oncology ( www.NeoTX.com ).