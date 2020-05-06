Log in
NeoVolta Continues Safe Installation of Solar Storage Systems

05/06/2020 | 03:01pm EDT

SAN DIEGO, May 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NEOVOLTA INC. (OTCQB: NEOV) – As the coronavirus has become a national emergency, many are understandably nervous about having a technician come to their home. But during these unprecedented times, there is still an essential need for home energy storage systems that provide backup power in case the grid goes down. Federal guidelines allow the safe installation of these systems during the coronavirus. Because of its critical role in providing emergency power for homeowners, San Diego–based NeoVolta will continue to provide solar energy storage systems for Southern California.

NeoVolta partners with installation companies whose highly trained technicians will take every possible health precaution.  When the installation is complete, your home’s self-generated power will be there when you need it most. You and your loved ones will be protected from disastrous power outages caused by an increasingly fragile grid that is vulnerable to large-scale power shutoffs. The need for energy security has been the driving force behind record-breaking sales of home solar batteries this past year.

The NV14 battery system has a higher capacity (14.4 kilowatt-hours) and discharges more power (7.7 kilowatts) than most competitors in its class. The NV14’s high capacity can be further expanded to 24.0 kWh by pairing it with the NV24 add-on—without the expense of installing a second inverter. This combination is one of the highest-capacity home solar storage systems on the market. When power goes out, the NV14 automatically disconnects from the grid and seamlessly powers the critical loads needed to keep a home safe, comfortable, and connected.

Along with high performance, NeoVolta systems are engineered for safety. They use innovative lithium iron phosphate battery chemistry, which has been proven to be safer, cleaner, and longer-lasting than ordinary lithium ion.

The NV14 was recently named one of Solar Power World’s “2019 Top Solar Storage Products” for its high capacity, expandability, and safer, longer-lasting battery. NeoVolta storage systems have been approved by San Diego Gas & Electric and Southern California Edison and have been installed in homes across Southern California. And they will continue to be installed—safely.

“We take the COVID-19 pandemic very seriously, and we are closely monitoring the situation and the appropriate medical advice,” said NeoVolta CEO Brent Willson. “Homeowners in Southern California can be assured that NeoVolta and its authorized installers will continue to provide world-class service. Our primary goal will always be to keep our customers safe, while providing the critical backup power every home needs.”

About NeoVolta - NeoVolta designs, develops and manufactures utility-bill reducing residential energy storage batteries capable of powering your home even when the grid goes down. With a focus on safer Lithium-Iron Phosphate chemistry, the NV14 is equipped with a solar rechargeable 14.4 kWh battery, a 7,680-Watt inverter and a web-based energy management system with 24/7 monitoring. By storing energy instead of sending it back to the grid, consumers can protect themselves against blackouts, avoid expensive peak demand electricity rates charged by utility companies when solar panels aren’t producing, and get one step closer to grid independence.

Forward-Looking Statements: Some of the statements in this release are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which involve risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, without limitation, the continued increase in utility rates. Although NeoVolta believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable as of the date made, expectations may prove to have been materially different from the results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. NeoVolta has attempted to identify forward-looking statements by terminology including ''believes,'' ''estimates,'' ''anticipates,'' ''expects,'' ''plans,'' ''projects,'' ''intends,'' ''potential,'' ''may,'' ''could,'' ''might,'' ''will,'' ''should,'' ''approximately'' or other words that convey uncertainty of future events or outcomes to identify these forward-looking statements. These statements are only predictions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, including those discussed under the "Risk Factors" section of NeoVolta’s Form 1-A filing filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") and updated from time to time in its other public filings with the SEC. Any forward-looking statements contained in this release speak only as of its date. NeoVolta undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release to reflect events or circumstances occurring after its date or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

For more information visit: http://www.NeoVolta.com email us: IR@NeoVolta.com or call us: 858-239-2029

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
