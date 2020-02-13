NeoVolta NV24 Battery Delivers Value to California Homeowners

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NEOVOLTA INC. (OTCQB: NEOV) – With the market for home solar storage seeing record growth , one manufacturer stands apart with innovation and value. San Diego–based NeoVolta engineers its lithium iron phosphate batteries to be safer and last longer than ordinary lithium ion batteries. The NeoVolta NV14 home storage system was recently named one of Solar Power World’s “ 2019 Top Solar Storage Products . ” And now the NV14’s storage capacity can be amplified with the NV24 battery add-on. The NV24 increases the NV14’s storage from 14.4 kilowatt-hours to 24.0 kWh—one of the highest-capacity home solar storage systems on the market.



Stacking the NV14 and the NV24 provides your home with even longer-lasting back-up power. This has become especially critical in California, where the old and poorly maintained grid is contributing to devastating wildfires. In late 2019, public safety power shutdowns left nearly a million residents without electricity, often for days at a time. Californians can expect to see these shutdowns for the next ten years .

In the event of a blackout, the NV14 + NV24 automatically disconnects from the grid to provide uninterrupted power to a home’s critical loads such as lighting, refrigeration, garage, and communications. NeoVolta’s inverter can discharge 7.7 kilowatts of instantaneous power, more than mainstream competitors, to get your household through the crisis.

Another benefit of installing the NeoVolta NV24 is the money you’ll save. Californians pay some of the highest utility rates in the country. The NV24’s high storage capacity minimizes the need to draw electricity from the grid, protecting you from evening “peak demand” rates, which can be twice as high. The competitively priced NV24 does not require a second inverter, a significant cost savings over many systems on the market, and installation costs are low.

Besides providing blackout protection and lower utility bills, the NV24 finally puts you in control of your home’s energy needs. You can decide how much stored solar energy is saved for backup power and how much is used to power your home. And with the NeoVolta app, you can monitor and manage the system in real time from anywhere.

“Californians are seeing the advantages of home solar storage,” said Brent Willson, CEO of NeoVolta. “Our NV24 provides superior blackout protection for your home, saves you real money over its long life cycle, and lets you become more energy independent.”

About NeoVolta - NeoVolta designs, develops and manufactures utility-bill reducing residential energy storage batteries capable of powering your home even when the grid goes down. With a focus on safer Lithium-Iron Phosphate chemistry, the NV14 is equipped with a solar rechargeable 14.4 kWh battery, a 7,680-Watt inverter and a web-based energy management system with 24/7 monitoring. By storing energy instead of sending it back to the grid, consumers can protect themselves against blackouts, avoid expensive peak demand electricity rates charged by utility companies when solar panels aren’t producing, and get one step closer to grid independence.

Forward-Looking Statements: Some of the statements in this release are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which involve risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, without limitation, the continued increase in utility rates. Although NeoVolta believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable as of the date made, expectations may prove to have been materially different from the results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. NeoVolta has attempted to identify forward-looking statements by terminology including ''believes,'' ''estimates,'' ''anticipates,'' ''expects,'' ''plans,'' ''projects,'' ''intends,'' ''potential,'' ''may,'' ''could,'' ''might,'' ''will,'' ''should,'' ''approximately'' or other words that convey uncertainty of future events or outcomes to identify these forward-looking statements. These statements are only predictions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, including those discussed under the "Risk Factors" section of NeoVolta’s Form 1-A filing filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") and updated from time to time in its other public filings with the SEC. Any forward-looking statements contained in this release speak only as of its date. NeoVolta undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release to reflect events or circumstances occurring after its date or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

