Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Neocis Announces FDA 510(k) Clearance of Additional Drill for Use with Yomi®

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/30/2019 | 11:00am EDT

MIAMI, Sept. 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Neocis, Inc., the leader and innovator in dental implant surgery using advanced robotics, today announced a 510(k) clearance from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for a new dental drill for use with Yomi. This new clearance leads to an easier workflow and provides enhancements to the surgeons’ drilling experience.

Yomi, the first and only FDA cleared robot-assisted dental surgery system, provides computerized navigation to assist in both the planning (pre-operative) and the surgical (intra-operative) phases of dental implantation surgery. The system offers physical guidance through haptic robotic technology, which constrains the drill in position, orientation, and depth. The assistive technology provides the surgeon with complete control and, unlike plastic surgical guides, allows for clear visualization of the surgical site.

"Streamlining the workflow for our robot-assisted surgery system is the most critical part of enabling this technology to be broadly adopted,” said Alon Mozes, PhD, Chief Executive Officer of Neocis. “We are laser focused on creating a great experience for the surgeon and the patient.”

Dr. Scotty Bolding, a nationally recognized leader in Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery, says, “I am tremendously impressed with the team at Neocis. They are truly listening to the professionals and continue to advance the robotic technology to make the system more accurate and user friendly. This latest FDA clearance is just another example of how they are making the system easier to use and making YOMI not only routine in our practice, but establishing the standard of care for our patients."

About Neocis, Inc.
Neocis® is a private company located in Miami, Florida that is transforming dental implant surgery with advanced robotics, with a vision of advancing healthcare through the latest technology. The company's FDA cleared Neocis Guidance System, or Yomi®, is indicated for use to provide assistance in both the planning (pre-operative) and the surgical (intra-operative) phases of dental implantation surgery. The system provides software to preoperatively plan dental implantation procedures and provides navigational guidance of the surgical instruments. Yomi® provides surgical guidance through the use of haptic robotic technology, software, and multisensory feedback to help achieve the right position, angulation, and depth to place the implant exactly according to plan. Yomi® enables a minimally invasive flapless approach, which has been proven to lead to faster surgery, faster recovery, and less pain for the patient. Learn more at www.neocis.com.

Contact
Info@neocis.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
11:28aNOVO NORDISK : A/S – Share repurchase programme
PU
11:28aBURSA DE VALORI BUCURESTI : 9/30/2019 - Companies listed on the Alternative Trading System (ATS), Listed on ATS section, that have price variation limit in October 2019
PU
11:28aNOVO NORDISK : Disclosure of transaction data
PU
11:28aMAM SOFTWARE : 10-K/A - Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations
AQ
11:28aJOSEPH ABBOUD : Launches “Artisans of Freedom” Capsule with Allen Edmonds
BU
11:28aAcxiom Expands Technology Skills of Team with Pluralsight to Speed up Production and Drive New Business
GL
11:28aUK MORTGAGES : Investor Update
PR
11:26aCEDAR FAIR L P : upgrades amusement parks with digital signage from Reflect, BrightSign
AQ
11:24aDUKE ENERGY : Foundation's 'Powerful Communities' program awards over $269,000 for nature grants in Indiana
PR
11:23aHEADLAM : Exercise of options & Director/PDMR Shareholding
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1SEARS HOLDINGS CORP : SEARS : Retailer Forever 21 to file for bankruptcy, close 178 U.S. stores
2ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE : ELECTRICITE DE FRANCE : EDF to Close French Nuclear Plant Early After Signing Compensa..
3STEINHOFF INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS NV : SNH: STEINHOFF INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS N.V. - Pepkor Europe Rebranded To ..
4NASDAQ : NASDAQ : Chinese companies rethink U.S. IPOs after Trump's delisting threat
5TG THERAPEUTICS INC : TG Therapeutics Announces Publication of Clinical Data from the Phase I/Ib Combination T..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group