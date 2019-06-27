Neodecortech: MTA listing project launched

PRESS RELEASE
-
MTA LISTING PROJECT LAUNCHED
-
2020-2022BUSINESS PLAN APPROVED
-
PROPOSAL TO THE SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING TO MAKE AMENDMENTS TO THE BYLAWS
Filago, 27 June 2019
Neodecortech S.p.A. (the "Company" or "Neodecortech"), parent company of the Italian Group leader in the production of decorative paper for interior design, listed since 26 September 2017 on AIM Italia, a multilateral trading system organized and managed by Borsa Italiana S.p.A. ("AIM Italia"), announces that the Board of Directors resolved today, inter alia, to approve the project for the listing of the Company's ordinary shares and warrants on the MTA (electronic share market), in the STAR segment if the conditions are met, and to submit the project to the next Shareholders' Meeting for approval.
The purpose of the transition from AIM Italia to the MTA is to allow the Company to benefit from greater liquidity of the share and, as a result, from greater interest on the part of the market and institutional investors, as well as greater visibility on national and international relevant markets, with further advantages in terms of competitiveness.
The listing of the Company's ordinary shares and warrants on the MTA is subject to approval by the Shareholders' Meeting, completion of the formal and substantive obligations required by the Authorities and their necessary authorizations.
Additionally, the Board of Directors resolved to approve the new business plan for the 2020-2022 period, and to submit for the approval of the Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting of the Company a number of amendments to the Company bylaws, in order to align with the best market practices for takeover bids.
Today's Board of Directors subsequently authorized the Chairman of the Board of Directors and the CEO to call the Company's Ordinary and Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting in order to pass resolutions to prepare for the listing on the MTA, as well as those relating to the proposed amendment of the Company bylaws.
Neodecortech S.p.A.
Neodecortech is the Italian market leader in the production of decorative papers for laminated panels and flooring for interior design. The Group's business is in the production of complete and technologically advanced solutions for the realization of interior design projects, covering all stages of the production process for the production of decorative paper, from raw material management, through surface finishing and impregnation, up to the finished product and the management of end-of-line logistics. The Group is able to offer 51 products divided into the following 5 categories: decorative papers; decorative printings; finish foil; melamine film; PPF or LVT (www.neodecortech.it).
ISIN code for ordinary shares: IT0005275778
ISIN Code Warrant: IT0005346785
* * *
This press release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to the public or an invitation to subscribe or purchase financial instruments in Italy or any other country where such offer or solicitation would be subject to restrictions or authorization by local authorities or otherwise prohibited by law. This press release may not be published, distributed or transmitted to the United States, Canada, Australia or Japan. The shares mentioned in this press release cannot be offered or sold in either Italy or the United States or any other jurisdiction without registration under the applicable provisions or an exemption from the obligation to register under the applicable provisions. The shares mentioned in this press release have not been and will not be registered under the US Securities Act of 1933 nor under the applicable provisions in Italy, Australia, Canada, Japan or any other jurisdiction. There will be no offer to the public of the Company's shares either in Italy or in the United States, Australia, Canada or Japan or elsewhere.
