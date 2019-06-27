Neodecortech: MTA listing project launched

PRESS RELEASE

MTA LISTING PROJECT LAUNCHED

2020-2022 BUSINESS PLAN APPROVED

BUSINESS PLAN APPROVED PROPOSAL TO THE SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING TO MAKE AMENDMENTS TO THE BYLAWS

Filago, 27 June 2019

Neodecortech S.p.A. (the "Company" or "Neodecortech"), parent company of the Italian Group leader in the production of decorative paper for interior design, listed since 26 September 2017 on AIM Italia, a multilateral trading system organized and managed by Borsa Italiana S.p.A. ("AIM Italia"), announces that the Board of Directors resolved today, inter alia, to approve the project for the listing of the Company's ordinary shares and warrants on the MTA (electronic share market), in the STAR segment if the conditions are met, and to submit the project to the next Shareholders' Meeting for approval.

The purpose of the transition from AIM Italia to the MTA is to allow the Company to benefit from greater liquidity of the share and, as a result, from greater interest on the part of the market and institutional investors, as well as greater visibility on national and international relevant markets, with further advantages in terms of competitiveness.

The listing of the Company's ordinary shares and warrants on the MTA is subject to approval by the Shareholders' Meeting, completion of the formal and substantive obligations required by the Authorities and their necessary authorizations.

Additionally, the Board of Directors resolved to approve the new business plan for the 2020-2022 period, and to submit for the approval of the Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting of the Company a number of amendments to the Company bylaws, in order to align with the best market practices for takeover bids.

Today's Board of Directors subsequently authorized the Chairman of the Board of Directors and the CEO to call the Company's Ordinary and Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting in order to pass resolutions to prepare for the listing on the MTA, as well as those relating to the proposed amendment of the Company bylaws.