Neodecortech S p A : 28.03.2019 Notice of Call of Ordinary Shareholders' Meeting

PRESS RELEASE
Notice of Call of Ordinary Shareholders' Meeting
Filago, 28 March 2019
Neodecortech S.p.A. (the "Company" or "Neodecortech"), parent company of the Italian Group which is a leading producer of decorative paper for interior design, and which has been listed since 26 September 2017 on the AIM Italia/Alternative Capital Market, multilateral trading system organized and managed by Borsa Italiana S.p.A.
("AIM Italia"), announces the publication in summary form of the notice of call of the ordinary Shareholders' Meeting of the Company, convened on 30 April 2019 at 11:00 a.m. in single call at the registered office of the Company, in the daily "Il Sole 24 Ore", available on the Company's website www.neodecortech.it, in the Corporate Governance, Documents and Shareholders' Meetings, Shareholders' Meetings section.
Notice is additionally given that as of today's date: (i) the proxy granting form; and (ii) the explanatory report of the Board of Directors on the items on the agenda are publicly available on the Company's website www.neodecortech.it, in the Corporate Governance, Documents and Shareholders 'Meetings, Shareholders' Meetings section, and at the registered office of the Company in via Provinciale 2, Filago (BG).
Neodecortech S.p.A.
Neodecortech is the Italian market leader in the production of decorative papers for laminated panels and flooring for interior design. The Group's business is in the production of complete and technologically advanced solutions for the realization of interior design projects, covering all stages of the production process for the production of decorative paper, from raw material management, through surface finishing and impregnation, up to the finished product and the management of end-of-line logistics. The Group is able to offer 51 products divided into the following 5 categories: decorative papers; decorative printings; finish foil; melamine film; PPF or LVT (www.neodecortech.it).
ISIN code for ordinary shares: IT0005275778
ISIN Code Warrant: IT0005346785
For further information:
Nominated Adviser (Nomad)
Investor Relator
BPER Banca S.p.A.
Neodecortech S.p.A.
neodecortech@bper.it
T +39 035 99 63 02
051-2756537
F +39 035 99 52 25
www. bper.it
Marco Giussani
Neodecortech S.p.A.
tel +39 035996111
C.F. e R.I. 00725270151
www.neodecortech.it
Via Provinciale, 2
fax +39 035995225
P.IVA IT 02833670165
info@neodecortech.it
24040 Filago, Bergamo
Capitale Sociale euro 16.203.000,00 iv
R.E.A. 193331
C +39 340 2391966
investor.relations@neodecortech.it
www.neodecortech.it
This press release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to the public or an invitation to subscribe or purchase financial instruments in Italy or any other country where such offer or solicitation would be subject to restrictions or authorization by local authorities or otherwise prohibited by law. This press release may not be published, distributed or transmitted to the United States, Canada, Australia or Japan. The shares mentioned in this press release cannot be offered or sold in either Italy or the United States or any other jurisdiction without registration under the applicable provisions or an exemption from the obligation to register under the applicable provisions. The shares mentioned in this press release have not been and will not be registered under the US Securities Act of 1933 nor under the applicable provisions in Italy, Australia, Canada, Japan or any other jurisdiction.
There will be no offer to the public of the Company's shares either in Italy or in the United States, Australia, Canada or Japan or elsewhere.
Disclaimer
