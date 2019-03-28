Neodecortech S p A : 28.03.2019 Notice of Call of Ordinary Shareholders' Meeting

PRESS RELEASE

Notice of Call of Ordinary Shareholders' Meeting

Filago, 28 March 2019

Neodecortech S.p.A. (the "Company" or "Neodecortech"), parent company of the Italian Group which is a leading producer of decorative paper for interior design, and which has been listed since 26 September 2017 on the AIM Italia/Alternative Capital Market, multilateral trading system organized and managed by Borsa Italiana S.p.A.

("AIM Italia"), announces the publication in summary form of the notice of call of the ordinary Shareholders' Meeting of the Company, convened on 30 April 2019 at 11:00 a.m. in single call at the registered office of the Company, in the daily "Il Sole 24 Ore", available on the Company's website www.neodecortech.it, in the Corporate Governance, Documents and Shareholders' Meetings, Shareholders' Meetings section.

Notice is additionally given that as of today's date: (i) the proxy granting form; and (ii) the explanatory report of the Board of Directors on the items on the agenda are publicly available on the Company's website www.neodecortech.it, in the Corporate Governance, Documents and Shareholders 'Meetings, Shareholders' Meetings section, and at the registered office of the Company in via Provinciale 2, Filago (BG).

Neodecortech S.p.A.

Neodecortech is the Italian market leader in the production of decorative papers for laminated panels and flooring for interior design. The Group's business is in the production of complete and technologically advanced solutions for the realization of interior design projects, covering all stages of the production process for the production of decorative paper, from raw material management, through surface finishing and impregnation, up to the finished product and the management of end-of-line logistics. The Group is able to offer 51 products divided into the following 5 categories: decorative papers; decorative printings; finish foil; melamine film; PPF or LVT (www.neodecortech.it).

ISIN code for ordinary shares: IT0005275778

ISIN Code Warrant: IT0005346785