Neodecortech S p A : Neodecortech_Notice of Call of Ordinary and Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting Published

Notice of Call of Ordinary and Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting Published

Filago, 12 July 2019

Neodecortech S.p.A. ("NDT" or the "Company"), the Italian market leader in the production of decorative papers for laminated panels and flooring for interior design, listed since 26 September 2017 on AIM Italia, a multilateral trading system organized and managed by Borsa Italiana S.p.A. ("AIM Italia"), hereby announces the publication, in summary form, on the daily newspaper "Il Sole 24 Ore", of the notice of call of the Company's Ordinary and Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting convened for 31 July 2019 at 11:00 a.m. in single call at the Company's registered office; the notice is also available on the Company website www.neodecortech.it, Investors, Corporate Governance, Documenti Societari e Assemblee, Assemblee section.

Notice is additionally given that: (i) the proxy granting form; and (ii) the explanatory report of the Board of Directors on the items on the agenda will be made publicly available on the Company website www.neodecortech.it, Investors, Corporate Governance, Documenti Societari e Assemblee, Assemblee section and at the Company's registered office in Via Provinciale 2, Filago (BG), within the time limits and in the manners required by current legislation.

Neodecortech S.p.A.

Neodecortech is the Italian market leader in the production of decorative papers for laminated panels and flooring for interior design. The Group's business is in the production of complete and technologically advanced solutions for the realization of interior design projects, covering all stages of the production process for the production of decorative paper, from raw material management, through surface finishing and impregnation, up to the finished product and the management of end-of-line logistics. The Group is able to offer 51 products divided into the following 5 categories: decorative papers; decorative printings; finish foil; melamine film; PPF or LVT (www.neodecortech.it).

ISIN code for ordinary shares: IT0005275778

ISIN Code Warrant: IT0005346785

