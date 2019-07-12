Log in
Neodecortech S p A : Neodecortech_Notice of Call of Ordinary and Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting Published

07/12/2019 | 05:40am EDT

PRESS RELEASE

Notice of Call of Ordinary and Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting Published

Filago, 12 July 2019

Neodecortech S.p.A. ("NDT" or the "Company"), the Italian market leader in the production of decorative papers for laminated panels and flooring for interior design, listed since 26 September 2017 on AIM Italia, a multilateral trading system organized and managed by Borsa Italiana S.p.A. ("AIM Italia"), hereby announces the publication, in summary form, on the daily newspaper "Il Sole 24 Ore", of the notice of call of the Company's Ordinary and Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting convened for 31 July 2019 at 11:00 a.m. in single call at the Company's registered office; the notice is also available on the Company website www.neodecortech.it, Investors, Corporate Governance, Documenti Societari e Assemblee, Assemblee section.

Notice is additionally given that: (i) the proxy granting form; and (ii) the explanatory report of the Board of Directors on the items on the agenda will be made publicly available on the Company website www.neodecortech.it, Investors, Corporate Governance, Documenti Societari e Assemblee, Assemblee section and at the Company's registered office in Via Provinciale 2, Filago (BG), within the time limits and in the manners required by current legislation.

Neodecortech S.p.A.

Neodecortech is the Italian market leader in the production of decorative papers for laminated panels and flooring for interior design. The Group's business is in the production of complete and technologically advanced solutions for the realization of interior design projects, covering all stages of the production process for the production of decorative paper, from raw material management, through surface finishing and impregnation, up to the finished product and the management of end-of-line logistics. The Group is able to offer 51 products divided into the following 5 categories: decorative papers; decorative printings; finish foil; melamine film; PPF or LVT (www.neodecortech.it).

ISIN code for ordinary shares: IT0005275778

ISIN Code Warrant: IT0005346785

For further information:

Nominated Adviser (Nomad)

Investor Relator

BPER Banca S.p.A.

Neodecortech S.p.A.

Neodecortech S.p.A.

tel +39 035996111

C.F. e R.I. 00725270151

www.neodecortech.it

Via Provinciale, 2

fax +39 035995225

P.IVA IT 02833670165

info@neodecortech.it

24040 Filago, Bergamo

Capitale Sociale euro 16.203.000,00 iv

R.E.A. 193331

neodecortech@bper.it

T +39 035 99 63 02

051-2756537

F +39 035 99 52 25

www. bper.it

Marco Giussani

C +39 340 2391966

investor.relations@neodecortech.it

www.neodecortech.it

* * *

This press release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to the public or an invitation to subscribe or purchase financial instruments in Italy or any other country where such offer or solicitation would be subject to restrictions or authorization by local authorities or otherwise prohibited by law. This press release may not be published, distributed or transmitted to the United States, Canada, Australia or Japan. The shares mentioned in this press release cannot be offered or sold in either Italy or the United States or any other jurisdiction without registration under the applicable provisions or an exemption from the obligation to register under the applicable provisions. The shares mentioned in this press release have not been and will not be registered under the US Securities Act of 1933 nor under the applicable provisions in Italy, Australia, Canada, Japan or any other jurisdiction. There will be no offer to the public of the Company's shares either in Italy or in the United States, Australia, Canada or Japan or elsewhere.

Disclaimer

Neodecortech S.p.A. published this content on 12 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 July 2019 09:39:03 UTC
