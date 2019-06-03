Neodecortech: Start of exercise period of “Warrant Neodecortech 2018-2020” Warrants

PRESS RELEASE

START OF EXERCISE PERIOD OF "WARRANT NEODECORTECH 2018-2020" WARRANTS

Filago, 03 june 2019

Neodecortech S.p.A. (the "Company" or "Neodecortech"), the parent company of the Italian Group leader in the production of decorative paper for interior design, listed on AIM Italia, a multilateral trading system organized and managed by Borsa Italiana S.p.A. ("AIM Italia") since 26 September 2017, announces that the holders of the "Warrant Neodecortech 2018-2020" Warrants, ISIN code IT0005346785, may request their exercise from 3 June 2019 to 30 December 2020 (the "Exercise Period"), on bank business days, with the right to subscribe newly-issued Neodecortech S.p.A. ordinary shares, admitted to listing on AIM Italia organized and managed by Borsa Italiana S.p.A., with no par value and with regular dividend rights and the same characteristics as the Neodeortech ordinary shares outstanding at the issue date (the "Conversion Shares"), in the ratio of 1 Conversion Share for every 4 Warrants exercised.

The subscription price, including share premium, for each Conversion Share subscribed during the Exercise Period, will be € 4.00 per share.

Requests for subscription shall be submitted to the intermediary registered with the centralized shares system of Monte Titoli S.p.A. where the Warrants are deposited. Issue and availability for trading, through Monte Titoli S.p.A., of the Conversion Shares subscribed by the Warrant holders during the Exercise Period, will take place on the settlement day following the end of each month of exercise.

Warrants not submitted for exercise by the deadline of 30 December 2020 are considered lapsed and shall have no validity for all purposes.

For further information, see the Regulations available on the Company's website www.neodecortech.it/Investors/Corporate Governance/Document and Shareholders' Meetings/Warrant Neodecortech 2018-2020 section. Also available in the same section, the KID relating to the Warrants.