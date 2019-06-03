Neodecortech: Start of exercise period of “Warrant Neodecortech 2018-2020” Warrants

PRESS RELEASE
START OF EXERCISE PERIOD OF "WARRANT NEODECORTECH 2018-2020" WARRANTS
Filago, 03 june 2019
Neodecortech S.p.A. (the "Company" or "Neodecortech"), the parent company of the Italian Group leader in the production of decorative paper for interior design, listed on AIM Italia, a multilateral trading system organized and managed by Borsa Italiana S.p.A. ("AIM Italia") since 26 September 2017, announces that the holders of the "Warrant Neodecortech 2018-2020" Warrants, ISIN code IT0005346785, may request their exercise from 3 June 2019 to 30 December 2020 (the "Exercise Period"), on bank business days, with the right to subscribe newly-issued Neodecortech S.p.A. ordinary shares, admitted to listing on AIM Italia organized and managed by Borsa Italiana S.p.A., with no par value and with regular dividend rights and the same characteristics as the Neodeortech ordinary shares outstanding at the issue date (the "Conversion Shares"), in the ratio of 1 Conversion Share for every 4 Warrants exercised.
The subscription price, including share premium, for each Conversion Share subscribed during the Exercise Period, will be € 4.00 per share.
Requests for subscription shall be submitted to the intermediary registered with the centralized shares system of Monte Titoli S.p.A. where the Warrants are deposited. Issue and availability for trading, through Monte Titoli S.p.A., of the Conversion Shares subscribed by the Warrant holders during the Exercise Period, will take place on the settlement day following the end of each month of exercise.
Warrants not submitted for exercise by the deadline of 30 December 2020 are considered lapsed and shall have no validity for all purposes.
For further information, see the Regulations available on the Company's website www.neodecortech.it/Investors/Corporate Governance/Document and Shareholders' Meetings/Warrant Neodecortech 2018-2020 section. Also available in the same section, the KID relating to the Warrants.
Neodecortech S.p.A.
tel +39 035996111
C.F. e R.I. 00725270151
www.neodecortech.it
Via Provinciale, 2
fax +39 035995225
P.IVA IT 02833670165
info@neodecortech.it
24040 Filago, Bergamo
Capitale Sociale euro 16.203.000,00 iv
R.E.A. 193331
Neodecortech S.p.A.
Neodecortech is the Italian market leader in the production of decorative papers for laminated panels and flooring for interior design. The Group's business is in the production of complete and technologically advanced solutions for the realization of interior design projects, covering all stages of the production process for the production of decorative paper, from raw material management, through surface finishing and impregnation, up to the finished product and the management of end-of-line logistics. The Group is able to offer 51 products divided into the following 5 categories: decorative papers; decorative printings; finish foil; melamine film; PPF or LVT (www.neodecortech.it).
ISIN code for ordinary shares: IT0005275778
ISIN Code Warrant: IT0005346785
For further information:
Nominated Adviser (Nomad)
Investor Relator
BPER Banca S.p.A.
Neodecortech S.p.A.
neodecortech@bper.it
T +39 035 99 63 02
051-2756537
F +39 035 99 52 25
www. bper.it
Marco Giussani
C +39 340 2391966
investor.relations@neodecortech.it
www.neodecortech.it
This press release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to the public or an invitation to subscribe or purchase financial instruments in Italy or any other country where such offer or solicitation would be subject to restrictions or authorization by local authorities or otherwise prohibited by law. This press release may not be published, distributed or transmitted to the United States, Canada, Australia or Japan. The shares mentioned in this press release cannot be offered or sold in either Italy or the United States or any other jurisdiction without registration under the applicable provisions or an exemption from the obligation to register under the applicable provisions. The shares mentioned in this press release have not been and will not be registered under the US Securities Act of 1933 nor under the applicable provisions in Italy, Australia, Canada, Japan or any other jurisdiction. There will be no offer to the public of the Company's shares either in Italy or in the United States, Australia, Canada or Japan or elsewhere.
Disclaimer
Neodecortech S.p.A. published this content on 03 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 June 2019 09:28:05 UTC