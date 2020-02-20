Log in
Neolitics Showcases Breakthrough Self-Calibrating Near Infra-Red Spectrometer (NIRS) at PittCon 2020

02/20/2020

CHICAGO, Feb. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Neolitics, an innovator of analytical technology for smart factories, is showcasing a game-changing industrial IoT Near Infra-Red Spectrometer (NIRS) in booth 2049 at PittCon 2020. DNIRA™, the world’s first Distributable Near-Infrared Analyzer, provides clients unprecedented process visualization, effectively allowing clients to map the DNA of their processes using distributed NIRS and ultimately control those processes using novel advancements in Artificial Intelligence (AI) and distributed process analytics.

“DNIRA addresses key impediments that were limiting the wide-scale in-line deployment of NIRS within industrial environments: the long-term Total Cost of Ownership (TCO) associated with the use of in-line NIRS for real-time process monitoring; excessive calibration drift due primarily to aging of the analyzer’s components and changing environmental conditions; and instrument-to-instrument variabilities that make it difficult to scale successful industrial solutions,” said Sean Christian, CTO at Neolitics. 

Neolitics’ innovation leverages a digitally programmable adaptive optical element to effectively eliminate calibration drift.  Moreover, the programmable element allows Neolitics to spectrally clone NIRS.  In combination, these two features serve to significantly lower the TCO associated with the use of traditional in-line NIRS by enabling scale, lowering cost, and simplifying installation.

Through the integration of adaptive optics, Neolitics has achieved an industry first – a NIRS analyzer capable of full-spectrum calibration stabilization in an industrial package that weighs under 6kg and is roughly the size of shoeboxNot only does the solution correct for analyzer drift, it also eliminates the analyzer’s sensitivity to changing environmental conditions.

Incorporating the latest developments in I2oT, DNIRA delivers the performance and accuracy of a precision laboratory instrument in a compact, robust, portable form factor.  Since the only requirements for process integration are a wired or wireless ethernet connection, connection to a Type B NEMA 5 15 amp outlet, and connection to a fiber coupled process interface, DNIRA can be installed in as little as 30 minutes, eliminating the need for expensive 3rd party systems integrators.

DNIRA’s patented drift correction technology maintains precise calibrations eliminating the need for overtly large and prohibitively expensive protective environmental housings, while minimizing down-time by provisioning cloned hot-swappable spares.

“In comparison to other Process Analytical Technologies, DNIRA delivers unparalleled ROI through the significant reduction in TCO,” continued Christian.

With patent protection in Europe and North America, and pending patents in Asia, Neolitics is uniquely positioned to have an immediate impact on the global Industrial IoT sector (I2oT).  DNIRA field testing with multiple large cap multinational industrial clients has already commenced, and the initial results are encouraging and supportive of Neolitics’ claims.   

Please visit Neolitics at PittCon 2020 in booth 2049.

For more information visit www.Neolitics.com, call +1 (844) 454-8427, or email info@neolitics.com.

EDITORIAL CONTACT
Kevin Handerson
LRG Marketing Communications
845-358-1801
KHanderson@LRGmarketing.com

“Smartest” Smart Factory Analyzer Ever Engineered Features Automatic Full-Spectrum Calibration Stabilization

