Neology increases Vehicle Recognition Software offering with acquisition of Artificial Intelligence “Mantis” software platform

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Neology is pleased to announce that it has acquired the Mantis Software platform. Mantis is a versatile, all-in-one, and high-performance Vehicle Recognition solution for law enforcement, open road tolling, parking management, low emission, access control and other traffic mobility activities. Currently, Mantis is used by a range of Mobility system providers and end-users to provide Artificial Intelligence based Vehicle Classification, using a range of camera systems, including Neology's widely anticipated IRIS Fixed Camera and Golden Eagle mobile platforms that are used in a range of Tolling and Mobility applications.

“Mantis has proven itself in the evolving Machine Vision market with several customers, new and existing, using the technology for over several years,” said Joe Mullis, the Global General Manager of Neology. “We are very excited about the reach and use this technology brings to the transportation market. Our clients are striving to enrich their data and enhance the accuracy of the vehicle data which is collected – Mantis’ Artificial Intelligence platform enables this and when coupled with our own technology, such as our Deep Learning OCR or class leading lane controller systems, provides a compelling value proposition. Our clients are able to rapidly reduce the effort, and cost, to identify vehicles in a non-evasive manner, reducing cost of ownership compared to traditional vehicle classification technologies.”

The “Mantis, powered by Neology" platform is the latest member of the portfolio and is already coupled with Neology's own software solutions, including Deep Learning Recognition technology for License Plate recognition, providing a turn-key solution for modern mobility and tolling challenges.

“The use of the technology is wide-reaching beyond the original Law Enforcement market-place as customers become aware of the capabilities of the technology. We are already in detailed discussions with customers across the Mobility spectrum ranging from Tolling to Parking Enforcement with many applications in between,” said Joe.

Mantis is available now from Neology directly as well as from certified channel partners and integrators.

For more information visit: http://neology.net or http://www.pipstechnology.com/

About Neology:

Neology is a leading provider of integrated end-to-end solutions for the tolling, electronic vehicle registration (EVR) and public safety markets. The company is a pioneer and leader in the development of passive RFID technology owning some of the earliest and most significant intellectual property (IP) in the industry. For more information, visit www.neology.net

