Neongecko Inc. : Launches “Neon AI SDK” – New "Software Development Kit for Artificial Intelligence" Supports AI Conversations in Multiple Languages

Customizable Conversation Processing for Business, Education and Home,
Supports Interactive Applications, Internet Websites, Home Automation,
Voice-Controlled Devices
Neongecko.com Inc.
today unveiled the “Neon AI Software Development Kit for Conversation
Processing” (Neon
AI SDK), the most advanced system for developing conversational AI
applications. By 2025 more than 50% of human-computer interactions will
be by voice (a.k.a. Conversational AI).
The Neon AI SDK is the first platform that is preconfigured to enable
software developers and hardware designers to quickly produce a full
range of voice controlled devices, home automation, smart speakers,
interactive applications and conversational websites.
The Neon AI SDK provides “Natural Language Understanding” from audio,
video, speech-to-text and gestures; and provide responses using
text-to-speech, playing audio files, device operations, and home
controls through OpenHAB automation.
Think Amazon Alexa, Google Home, Apple Siri and Microsoft Cortana - with
source code. Neon AI is an “AI Assistant” with a full set of
conversational skills, ready for customization. The technology is an
integrated suite of services for conversation processing, natural
language understanding, translation and AI capable of enabling myriad
products and services. The Neon AI SDK is available on GitHub, as a
Linux/Python/Java “developers stack" under Ubuntu or MS Windows, and
includes skills from Mycroft AI.
Neon AI demonstration applications and devices include: standard
websites with Neon
Nano™; standard Intel based PCs for a universal smart speaker device
and next-generation audio video enabled notebook PCs NeonU™
and NeonX™; and conversational AI enabled websites such as Klat.com (no
app or plug-in required). Visit Neon
AI Demos for videos showing use cases of the Neon AI SDK.
Developers can use the Neon AI SDK for real-time speech-to-text
processing for transcriptions and translations, to enable AI skills, and
for participation in multiple simultaneous conversations in a single
browser session. Conversation segments can be spoken or typed, and can
be internal business conversations, business to end-user sales and
support, end-user to end-user social media, or connections between
family and friends.
Contact Joshua Rekitt to arrange review copies, evaluation hardware and
software assistance. Learn to program AI - call direct 206-773-6536 josh@neongecko.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190524005018/en/