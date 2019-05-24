Neongecko Inc. : Launches “Neon AI SDK” – New "Software Development Kit for Artificial Intelligence" Supports AI Conversations in Multiple Languages

Customizable Conversation Processing for Business, Education and Home, Supports Interactive Applications, Internet Websites, Home Automation, Voice-Controlled Devices

Neongecko.com Inc. today unveiled the “Neon AI Software Development Kit for Conversation Processing” (Neon AI SDK), the most advanced system for developing conversational AI applications. By 2025 more than 50% of human-computer interactions will be by voice (a.k.a. Conversational AI).

The Neon AI SDK is the first platform that is preconfigured to enable software developers and hardware designers to quickly produce a full range of voice controlled devices, home automation, smart speakers, interactive applications and conversational websites.

The Neon AI SDK provides “Natural Language Understanding” from audio, video, speech-to-text and gestures; and provide responses using text-to-speech, playing audio files, device operations, and home controls through OpenHAB automation.

Think Amazon Alexa, Google Home, Apple Siri and Microsoft Cortana - with source code. Neon AI is an “AI Assistant” with a full set of conversational skills, ready for customization. The technology is an integrated suite of services for conversation processing, natural language understanding, translation and AI capable of enabling myriad products and services. The Neon AI SDK is available on GitHub, as a Linux/Python/Java “developers stack" under Ubuntu or MS Windows, and includes skills from Mycroft AI.

Neon AI demonstration applications and devices include: standard websites with Neon Nano™; standard Intel based PCs for a universal smart speaker device and next-generation audio video enabled notebook PCs NeonU™ and NeonX™; and conversational AI enabled websites such as Klat.com (no app or plug-in required). Visit Neon AI Demos for videos showing use cases of the Neon AI SDK.

Developers can use the Neon AI SDK for real-time speech-to-text processing for transcriptions and translations, to enable AI skills, and for participation in multiple simultaneous conversations in a single browser session. Conversation segments can be spoken or typed, and can be internal business conversations, business to end-user sales and support, end-user to end-user social media, or connections between family and friends.

Contact Joshua Rekitt to arrange review copies, evaluation hardware and software assistance. Learn to program AI - call direct 206-773-6536 josh@neongecko.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190524005018/en/