Neonode : Reports That Neonode : Smartphone LLC, an Independent Third Party, has Filed Patent Infringement Lawsuits in Texas

06/09/2020 | 01:27pm EDT

STOCKHOLM, June 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Neonode Inc. (NASDAQ: NEON), today reported that Neonode Smartphone LLC, the assignee of US Patent Nos. 8,095,879 and 8,812,993 formerly owned by Neonode Inc., filed patent infringement lawsuits against Apple Inc., and Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. and Samsung Electronics America, Inc., respectively, in Western District of Texas, USA on June 8, 2020 with docket numbers 6:20-cv-00507, 6:20-cv-00505. Neonode Smartphone LLC is a subsidiary of Aequitas Technologies LLC and is an independent third-party with whom Neonode Inc. has certain profit sharing rights from monetization of these patents according to an agreement entered into by Neonode Inc. and Aequitas Technologies LLC in 2019.

For more information, please contact:

CONTACT:

Investor Relations
David Brunton
E-mail: david.brunton@neonode.com

Chief Executive Officer
Urban Forssell
E-mail: urban.forssell@neonode.com 

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/neonode/r/neonode-press-release-9-june-2020,c3130926

The following files are available for download:

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/neonode-reports-that-neonode-smartphone-llc-an-independent-third-party-has-filed-patent-infringement-lawsuits-in-texas-301073047.html

SOURCE Neonode


© PRNewswire 2020
