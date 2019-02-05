Neosem Technology Announces New Automation Division

Neosem Technology has acquired the Data Storage automation team from Verselus LLC to form a new division.

Verselus was started in 2014 by a group of people who have worked together to deliver World Class automation solutions to multiple industries. Part of this group is a team of engineers that have been responsible for providing solutions to the Data Storage industry for the better part of 30 years. Their skills and innovative engineering will be used to design and deliver elegant, robust, efficient, and cost-effective automation solutions to meet challenging manufacturing requirements.

“This team is very experienced and further extends Neosem’s collaboration model to now provide turnkey automated test solutions to our customers,” commented DH Yeom, Chief Executive Officer for Neosem Inc. “Combining our SSD Test Products with automation enables further growth of our business, and will contribute to increasing our market share in this key market segment.”

“We are very excited about joining the Neosem family,” commented Chris Martin, SVP and GM Automation Division. “Our goal is to enhance the Neosem product offering and respond to industry growth with automation solutions that best fit our customers' needs.”

About NEOSEM TECHNOLOGY INC.:

Based in San Jose CA, Neosem Technology Inc. is a leading provider of advanced test solutions for the storage technology market. The Company’s innovative testing solutions are used by the world’s leading data storage system manufacturers to enable development, quality assurance reliability testing, and volume manufacturing for a variety of storage devices. Neosem Technology Inc is a wholly owned subsidiary of Neosem Inc. For additional information, visit www.neosemtech.com.

About NEOSEM INC.:

Based in Korea, Neosem is a provider of automatic test equipment for semiconductor manufacturing, used to test semiconductor memory components, memory cards and solid-state drives (SSDs). Neosem’s cost-effective, flexible and scalable automated test platform is designed to help the SSD ecosystem meet rapidly expanding market demand for SSDs.

