Neosem Technology Announces New Automation Division

Neosem Technology has acquired the Data Storage automation team from
Verselus LLC to form a new division.
Verselus was started in 2014 by a group of people who have worked
together to deliver World Class automation solutions to multiple
industries. Part of this group is a team of engineers that have been
responsible for providing solutions to the Data Storage industry for the
better part of 30 years. Their skills and innovative engineering will be
used to design and deliver elegant, robust, efficient, and
cost-effective automation solutions to meet challenging manufacturing
requirements.
“This team is very experienced and further extends Neosem’s
collaboration model to now provide turnkey automated test solutions to
our customers,” commented DH Yeom, Chief Executive Officer for Neosem
Inc. “Combining our SSD Test Products with automation enables further
growth of our business, and will contribute to increasing our market
share in this key market segment.”
“We are very excited about joining the Neosem family,” commented Chris
Martin, SVP and GM Automation Division. “Our goal is to enhance the
Neosem product offering and respond to industry growth with automation
solutions that best fit our customers' needs.”
About NEOSEM TECHNOLOGY INC.:
Based in San Jose CA, Neosem Technology Inc. is a leading provider of
advanced test solutions for the storage technology market. The Company’s
innovative testing solutions are used by the world’s leading data
storage system manufacturers to enable development, quality assurance
reliability testing, and volume manufacturing for a variety of storage
devices. Neosem Technology Inc is a wholly owned subsidiary of Neosem
Inc. For additional information, visit www.neosemtech.com.
About NEOSEM INC.:
Based in Korea, Neosem is a provider of automatic test equipment for
semiconductor manufacturing, used to test semiconductor memory
components, memory cards and solid-state drives (SSDs). Neosem’s
cost-effective, flexible and scalable automated test platform is
designed to help the SSD ecosystem meet rapidly expanding market demand
for SSDs.
