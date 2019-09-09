Neovacs : 2019 Financial Calendar





PRESS RELEASE PRESS RELEASE PRESS RELEASE





2019 Financial Calendar





Paris, September 9, 2019, 5:45 pm CEST – NEOVACS (Euronext Growth Paris: ALNEV) leader in active immunotherapy for the treatment of auto-immune and inflammatory diseases publishes an updated 2019 financial calendar today.

Financial announcements will be published before the market opening. The expected dates are preliminary so may be subject to change.

2019 First Half Results October 2, 2019

2019 Annual Results March 29, 2020

Annual General Meeting 1st call Date to be confirmed





About Neovacs

Listed on Euronext Growth since 2010, Neovacs is today a leading biotechnology company focused on an active immunotherapy technology platform (Kinoids) with applications in autoimmune and/or inflammatory diseases. On the basis of the company’s proprietary technology for inducing a polyclonal immune response (covered by four patent families that potentially run until 2032) Neovacs is focusing its clinical development efforts on IFNα-Kinoid, an immunotherapy being developed for the indication of lupus, dermatomyositis and also in preclinical trial for Type 1 diabetes. Neovacs is also conducting preclinical development works on other therapeutic vaccines in the fields of auto-immune diseases, oncology and allergies. The goal of the Kinoid approach is to enable patients to have access to safe treatments with efficacy that is sustained in these life-long diseases. www.neovacs.fr

Contacts

Néovacs

Corporate Communication

& Investor Relations

Charlène Masson

+33 1 53 10 93 00

cmasson@neovacs.com



Press Relations – NewCap

Annie-Florence Loyer

+33 (0)6 88 20 35 59

+33 (0)1 44 71 00 12

afloyer@newcap.fr

Léa Jacquin

Tel : +33(0)1 44 71 20 41

ljacquin@newcap.fr



Orphéon Finance

Financial Communication and Investor Relations

James Palmer

+33 7 60 92 77 74

j.palmer@orpheonfinance.com





Attachment