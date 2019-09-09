Log in
Neovacs : 2019 Financial Calendar

09/09/2019 | 11:46am EDT


PRESS RELEASE PRESS RELEASE PRESS RELEASE


2019 Financial Calendar


Paris, September 9, 2019, 5:45 pm CEST – NEOVACS (Euronext Growth Paris: ALNEV) leader in active immunotherapy for the treatment of auto-immune and inflammatory diseases publishes an updated 2019 financial calendar today.

Financial announcements will be published before the market opening. The expected dates are preliminary so may be subject to change.

  • 2019 First Half Results                                                                 October 2, 2019
  • 2019 Annual Results                                                                    March 29, 2020
  • Annual General Meeting 1st call                                                     Date to be confirmed                


About Neovacs
Listed on Euronext Growth since 2010, Neovacs is today a leading biotechnology company focused on an active immunotherapy technology platform (Kinoids) with applications in autoimmune and/or inflammatory diseases. On the basis of the company’s proprietary technology for inducing a polyclonal immune response (covered by four patent families that potentially run until 2032) Neovacs is focusing its clinical development efforts on IFNα-Kinoid, an immunotherapy being developed for the indication of lupus, dermatomyositis and also in preclinical trial for Type 1 diabetes. Neovacs is also conducting preclinical development works on other therapeutic vaccines in the fields of auto-immune diseases, oncology and allergies. The goal of the Kinoid approach is to enable patients to have access to safe treatments with efficacy that is sustained in these life-long diseases. www.neovacs.fr

Contacts

Néovacs
Corporate Communication
& Investor Relations
Charlène Masson
+33 1 53 10 93 00
cmasson@neovacs.com

 		Press Relations – NewCap
Annie-Florence Loyer
+33 (0)6 88 20 35 59
+33 (0)1 44 71 00 12
afloyer@newcap.fr
Léa Jacquin
Tel : +33(0)1 44 71 20 41
ljacquin@newcap.fr

 		Orphéon Finance
Financial Communication and Investor Relations
James Palmer
+33 7 60 92 77 74
j.palmer@orpheonfinance.com

 

© GlobeNewswire 2019
