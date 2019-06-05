Log in
Neovacs to present the pre-clinical results of its IFNalpha Kinoid to treat type 1 diabetes - American Diabetes Association's 79th scientific sessions

06/05/2019 | 01:31am EDT


PRESS RELEASE · PRESS RELEASE  · PRESS RELEASE

NEOVACS TO PRESENT THE PRE-CLINICAL RESULTS OF ITS IFNα KINOID TO TREAT TYPE 1 DIABETES AT THE AMERICAN DIABETES ASSOCIATION'S 79TH SCIENTIFIC SESSIONS (ADA)

“IFNα Kinoid: A promising vaccine against Type 1 Diabetes
 Targeting IFN-alpha in NOD Mice”


San Francisco, CA, USA - June 7- 11, 2019


Paris and Boston, June 5, 2019 – Neovacs – 7:30 am CEST - (Euronext Growth Paris : ALNEV), a leader in active immunotherapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, today announced the presentation of the pre-clinical results obtained in Type 1 diabetes with its therapeutic vaccine IFNα Kinoid, during a poster session titled : “IFN-alpha Kinoid: A promising vaccine against Type 1 Diabetes Targeting IFN-alpha in NOD Mice”,- on June 9th 2019 from 12:00 pm to 01:00 pm, at the next ADA’s scientific session, held in San Francisco (California, U.S.A) - June 7-11, 2019.

Dr. Noemie Caillot, PhD (Neovacs), will present results of studies conducted in collaboration with Dr. Agnès Lehuen and Pr. Christian Boitard from the department of Immunology of Diabetes at the Hospital Cochin in Paris, which have confirmed that a treatment with IFNα Kinoid induces:

  • A strong production of neutralizing antibodies against IFNα following IFNα Kinoid administration
     
  • A notable delay in the onset of Type 1 Diabetes in relation with the persistence of anti-IFNalpha neutralizing antibodies

As a reminder IFNα Kinoid is an anti-IFNalpha vaccine which has already demonstrated in a Phase IIb clinical study conducted for Lupus a strong immune response (91,4% responder patients) and also that a good safety profile can be achieved with the Company’s vaccine candidate.

The pre-clinical results obtained in Type 1 Diabetes with IFNα Kinoid have also be selected for an oral presentation at the European Diabetes Congress – “EASD meeting”, to be held from September 16-20, 2019, in Barcelona, Spain.


About the American Diabetes Association

With the help of our corporate sponsors, we have made great strides in improving the lives of the millions of people affected by diabetes. Our sponsors enable us to raise awareness, support research to bring us closer to a cure, and advocate for legislative change, as well as provide critical information and services that help Americans with diabetes live healthier, longer lives. https://bit.ly/1MCInBB

About Type 1 Diabetes

Type 1 Diabetes is an autoimmune disease which is foreseen to affect 25 million people in the world by the year 2020 with growing incidence worldwide (+3%pa). This disease may cause severe and even life-threatening complications and has no curative treatment. Patients have to monitor their glycaemia throughout the day and are treated with multiple insulin injections over their lifetime.
In type 1 diabetes, the patient transforms carbohydrates from food uptake into blood glucose (also called blood sugar), which is converted into energy. But in the same time, patient’s pancreas does not produce insulin, a hormone necessary to get glucose from the bloodstream into the cells.Type I diabetes canoccur at every age, in fact, there are more adults affected by type 1 diabetes than children, although it was previously known as juvenile diabetes. 
Source WHO: www.who.int/diabetes/global-report/fr

About Neovacs Technology
Neovacs targets pathologies associated with an overproduction of endogenous cytokines. This technology is based on active immunotherapy to generate an immune response through the administration of an immunogenic complex involving the target cytokine to a carrier protein. The intramuscular injection of this Kinoid induces an immune response and stimulates the production of polyclonal antibodies against the target cytokines. It is thus possible to block cytokine overproduction and its pharmacological effects. Several autoimmune and inflammatory diseases (Type 1 diabetes, systemic lupus erythematosus, psoriasis, etc.) are characterized by a disorder of cytokines that are found produced in excess (ex: IFNα). This overproduction will promote inflammation and dysregulation of the immune system.

About Neovacs

Listed on Euronext Growth since 2010, Neovacs is today a leading biotechnology company focused on an active immunotherapy technology platform (Kinoids) with applications in autoimmune and/or inflammatory diseases. On the basis of the company’s proprietary technology for inducing a polyclonal immune response (covered by four patent families that potentially run until 2032) Neovacs is focusing its clinical development efforts on IFNα-Kinoid, an immunotherapy being developed for the indication of lupus, dermatomyositis and also in preclinical trial for Type 1 diabetes. Neovacs is also conducting preclinical development works on other therapeutic vaccines in the fields of auto-immune diseases, oncology and allergies. The goal of the Kinoid approach is to enable patients to have access to safe treatments with efficacy that is sustained in these life-long diseases. www.neovacs.fr

Contacts

 NEOVACS – Corporate Communication & Investor Relations
Charlène Masson
+33 1 53 10 93 00
cmasson@neovacs.com

NEWCAP- Media
Annie-Florence Loyer
+33 1 44 71 00 12 / + 33 6 88 20 35 59
afloyer@newcap.fr
Léa Jacquin
+33 1 44 71 20 41 / +33 6 58 14 84 66
ljacquin@newcap.fr

ORPHEON FINANCE – Financial Communication and Investor Relations
James Palmer
+33 7 60 92 77 74
j.palmer@orpheonfinance.com

Attachment

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
