Neovia Names Holmes, Foss to C-Suite

06/10/2020 | 10:03am EDT

New CFO, CHRO added to leadership team

Neovia Logistics, a leading global supplier of logistics services, announced today two new additions to the company’s executive leadership team, with Craig Holmes being named Chief Financial Officer and Michael Foss moving into the Chief Human Resources Officer role.

“Craig and Michael bring a wealth of experience to Neovia’s executive leadership team,” said CEO Pat Olney. “Beyond their areas of expertise, both have diverse industry experience that will benefit the company as we build on the strength of our business and clear vision of where we want to go.”

Neovia previously announced the addition of CIO Thomas Musgrave and COO Dr. Michael Kluger, as well as completion of the company’s comprehensive recapitalization initiative.

With an extensive financial background, Holmes joins Neovia from Global Power Equipment Group where he was CFO and also served as interim President and co-CEO. Prior to Global Power, Craig held CFO and senior leadership positions at industrial services company Goodman Networks, advertising services provider Digital Generation, and mobile software development company Quickoffice.

Foss has been with Neovia since 2016, moving into the CHRO role from his position as Vice President of Organizational Effectiveness, Talent Management and HR Information Systems.

“I couldn’t be happier with the executive team we have in place now,” Olney continued. “Having positioned the company for success and with some recent high-profile wins in the U.S. and Europe – including the upcoming opening of our Schaeffler aftermarket kitting facility in Germany – we are excited about the prospects for Neovia going forward.”

About Neovia Logistics

Neovia is a global leader in third-party logistics, operating more than 100 facilities in over 20 countries. For more than 30 years, Neovia has combined an OEM mindset with real-world innovation to partner with, and solve complex logistics challenges for, leading companies in the automotive, industrial, aerospace and technology sectors.


© Business Wire 2020
