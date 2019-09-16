Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Neovia Names Musgrave, Kluger to C-Suite

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/16/2019 | 10:01am EDT

New COO, CIO added to leadership team

Neovia Logistics, a global supplier of logistics services, announced today two new additions to the company’s executive leadership team with Thomas Musgrave being named Chief Information Officer and Dr. Michael Kluger taking on the Chief Operations Officer role. Kluger assumes his COO role immediately while Musgrave will join Neovia as CIO on September 23.

“I could not be more excited about having these two established leaders join Neovia’s executive team,” said CEO Pat Olney. “Both bring a wealth of industry experience and a clear vision that aligns with where we want to take our business.”

Neovia announced in May a comprehensive recapitalization and refinancing of the company’s balance sheet.

Musgrave joins Neovia from Americold Logistics where he held a variety of senior leadership roles, most recently as Executive Vice President and CIO. Prior to Americold, he held IT leadership positions at Syncreon, Meemic Insurance, and Westlake Financial Group.

Kluger is a logistics industry veteran and has been with Neovia since 2013, most recently as Vice President of the Global Solutions Engineering and Launch organization. Prior to Neovia, Kluger held leadership roles at DB Schenker, Fiege, Ford Motor Company, and Ryder Integrated Logistics.

About Neovia Logistics

Neovia is a global leader in third-party logistics, operating more than 100 facilities in 20 plus countries across six continents. For over 30 years, Neovia has combined an OEM mindset with real-world innovation to partner with, and solve complex logistics challenges for, leading companies in the automotive, industrial, aerospace and technology sectors.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
10:20aDAVIDSON KEMPNER CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP : Form 8.3 - Allergan PLC
AQ
10:20aJP MORGAN CHASE MPANY : precious metals traders charged
AQ
10:20aLevi & Korsinsky, LLP Notifies Investors of an Investigation Regarding Whether the Sale of Alder BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. to H. Lundbeck A/S is Fair to Shareholders
GL
10:20aUPCOMING DEADLINE REMINDER : The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Venator Materials PLC and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
GL
10:20aCarnival Names Rowlett as VP of New Incident Analysis Group
DJ
10:20aButane Market Procurement Intelligence Report | Butane Supplier Relationship Management, Butane Procurement Challenges Insights Now Available From SpendEdge
BU
10:19aLEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE ALERT : Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $50,000 In Granite Construction Incorporated To Contact The Firm
GL
10:18aSIGNATUREFD : Expands Charlotte Team With Deeply-Experienced Advisor
BU
10:17aTECK RESOURCES : Named to 2019 Dow Jones Sustainability World Index
AQ
10:17aSTARCORE INTERNATIONAL MINES : Reports Q1 Results
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1EXCLUSIVE: WeWork considers dramatic valuation cut in IPO
2S&P 500 : Oil soars, stocks dip after Saudi supply shock
3Saudi oil attack puts spotlight on global emergency stockpiles
4GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY : NO DEAL: Auto workers strike against GM in contract dispute
5OSRAM LICHT : OSRAM LICHT : publishes reasoned opinion on ams offer

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group