Neovia Names Musgrave, Kluger to C-Suite

New COO, CIO added to leadership team

Neovia Logistics, a global supplier of logistics services, announced today two new additions to the company’s executive leadership team with Thomas Musgrave being named Chief Information Officer and Dr. Michael Kluger taking on the Chief Operations Officer role. Kluger assumes his COO role immediately while Musgrave will join Neovia as CIO on September 23.

“I could not be more excited about having these two established leaders join Neovia’s executive team,” said CEO Pat Olney. “Both bring a wealth of industry experience and a clear vision that aligns with where we want to take our business.”

Neovia announced in May a comprehensive recapitalization and refinancing of the company’s balance sheet.

Musgrave joins Neovia from Americold Logistics where he held a variety of senior leadership roles, most recently as Executive Vice President and CIO. Prior to Americold, he held IT leadership positions at Syncreon, Meemic Insurance, and Westlake Financial Group.

Kluger is a logistics industry veteran and has been with Neovia since 2013, most recently as Vice President of the Global Solutions Engineering and Launch organization. Prior to Neovia, Kluger held leadership roles at DB Schenker, Fiege, Ford Motor Company, and Ryder Integrated Logistics.

About Neovia Logistics

Neovia is a global leader in third-party logistics, operating more than 100 facilities in 20 plus countries across six continents. For over 30 years, Neovia has combined an OEM mindset with real-world innovation to partner with, and solve complex logistics challenges for, leading companies in the automotive, industrial, aerospace and technology sectors.

